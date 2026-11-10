LOS ANGELES — A trailblazing star from the James Bond franchise has weighed in on who should be the first leading lady of Amazon's new era of 007 films, naming two of Hollywood's biggest young stars: Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya.

Trina Parks, 79, made history as the first Black Bond girl when she played the assassin Thumper opposite Sean Connery in 1971's "Diamonds Are Forever."

Her endorsements come as the race to cast the next James Bond enters its final stages.

'Sydney would do a wonderful job'

Parks made her case for Sweeney in an interview with The Telegraph. "Sydney would do a wonderful job," she said.

She praised the "Euphoria" star's talent and style. Parks said that not only is Sweeney a talented actress, but she has a Hollywood classic kind of style and poise that works for her projects and brand.

Parks tied her pick to her vision of a modernized Bond franchise. She said that for modern cinema and the future of Bond, audiences want to see a woman opposite Bond who is independent and has ownership of her sexuality, adding that Sweeney has those qualities.

She also pointed to Sweeney's current star power. "To have the girl of the moment in Bond would be good," she said.

Zendaya as a strong second choice

Parks also backed Sweeney's "Euphoria" co-star. Parks' second choice would be Zendaya, who has had a banner year starring in two of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

"Zendaya has this very strong screen prowess," Parks said, adding that she would be another woman who would not be a pushover for Bond.

She added that Zendaya's casting could be a win for representation.

Who else is in the running?

No actress has been cast, and the studio has not confirmed any names. According to The Telegraph, Sweeney is reportedly in the running for the role alongside "The Substance" star Margaret Qualley and Zendaya.

The reported shortlist is longer. Other actors reportedly on the list include Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Randolph.

Another Bond girl agrees

Parks is not alone in backing Sweeney. Jane Seymour, who starred opposite Roger Moore in 1973's "Live and Let Die," told the Irish Star that Sweeney is her pick too.

Sweeney's own view

Sweeney has addressed the rumors before, and her answer suggested she had bigger ambitions. Asked by Variety if she would be interested in the Bond girl role, she said it "depends on the script," adding: "I think I'd have more fun as James Bond."

Sweeney has not responded to the latest rumors that she could be the next Bond girl.

Sweeney's profile has climbed sharply this year. Her erotic thriller "The Housemaid" became one of the biggest R-rated hits of the past year and is now streaming on HBO Max, with a sequel set for 2027.

Parks' vision for 007

Parks has strong views on the character himself as well. She wants future Bond films to feature stronger women and has suggested that the next 007 should be monogamous.

A new era under Amazon

The casting discussion comes at a pivotal moment for the franchise. All eyes will soon be on who Amazon MGM Studios and director Denis Villeneuve cast as the main villain and Bond girl for Bond 26.

The leading role comes first. Casting on Bond 26 is expected to get fully underway once an actor has been chosen to play the next 007.

Several actors have reportedly tested for the title role. A source told Deadline that two additional actors received test offers, including "The Crown" star Josh O'Connor, 36. Robert Pattinson has also been reported among those who screen tested.

Other contenders have tried to stay quiet. "Slow Horses" star Jack Lowden called the casting rumors "flattering" in a recent interview with British GQ.

What comes next

Amazon has not announced a release date or any casting for Bond 26. Until the new 007 is named, the conversation about his leading lady is likely to remain speculation, though endorsements from franchise veterans like Parks and Seymour have only added to the buzz around Sweeney.