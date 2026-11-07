Sophie Cunningham Fires Back at Critics With Mike Tyson Quote After 'Better Americans' Post-Election Message

INDIANAPOLIS — WNBA guard Sophie Cunningham has drawn both praise and criticism after sharing a message about personal responsibility the day after Democrats won control of Congress, then pushed back against online critics with a pointed post invoking a quote from boxer Mike Tyson.

The Indiana Fever player's repost has become the latest flashpoint in the debate over athletes and politics, and the discussion reached cable news this week. Fox News contributor Joe Concha addressed the backlash on "Fox & Friends First," discussing what he described as political double standards for athletes and the role individuals play in improving the country.

The post

Cunningham shared the message the day after the election. On Wednesday, a day after Democrats dominated the midterm elections, Cunningham reposted a message from entrepreneur Andy Frisella on her Instagram Story.

The post questioned how much hope Americans place in politics. It argued that the country's problems can't be fixed by an election alone.

The message called for self-improvement. Frisella's post lamented people's failure to "better lead themselves" and said that "personal excellence is the Ultimate Rebellion."

It also argued that cultural change matters more than who holds office. "Politics is downstream of culture," the post said, arguing that changing leaders, passing laws and arguing about parties will not fix society's problems until the culture that produces them changes.

The post ended with a call to action. "If we want a better America, it starts with being better Americans," it concluded.

No party named

Cunningham did not add her own commentary. She did not write the post herself and shared it on her page without comment.

The message also did not take a partisan side. Cunningham's repost did not name Trump, endorse Democratic candidates or directly discuss the election results. The post didn't mention a party or candidate.

Backlash and response

Despite its nonpartisan wording, the post drew a wave of criticism online, much of it tied to the timing and to Cunningham's past public statements.

After emphasizing personal growth over political identity on social media, Cunningham pushed back against the vitriol she appeared to receive from some internet trolls.

She responded with a quote widely associated with the former heavyweight champion. The post Cunningham shared said social media "made y'all way too comfortable with disrespecting people" without facing physical consequences.

Concha weighs in

Concha addressed the controversy on Fox News, discussing the backlash against Cunningham over her repost about self-reliance and personal excellence, weighing in on political double standards for athletes and the role individuals play in improving the country.

Supporters of Cunningham have argued that athletes who express progressive views often face less scrutiny than those who share more conservative or self-reliance messages, while critics say public figures should expect pushback when they post about politics, particularly around an election.

A political lightning rod

Cunningham has rarely avoided controversy. She has never been shy about sharing her opinions, whether about the WNBA, her critics, or the country.

She has previously drawn attention for her views on transgender athletes. Cunningham became a lightning rod over comments supporting the separation of biological men and women in sports, though she has emphasized that she has nothing but love for the transgender community.

Cunningham has described herself as politically moderate. She has said in the past that she likes to remain in the "middle" when it comes to politics, listening to both sides and making informed decisions from there.

A contrasting message

Cunningham was not the only WNBA player to weigh in after the election. Columnist Matt Calkins contrasted her post with a message from Natasha Cloud, arguing that Cunningham's repost sought to unify a divided country while Cloud's taunted Republicans after their midterm losses.

Election backdrop

The post came after a significant political shift in Washington. Cunningham shared the message one day after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which saw Democrats win control of both chambers of Congress.

What's next

Cunningham's on-court future is also uncertain. She is an impending free agent with the Indiana Fever.

Her latest post suggests she will continue speaking her mind regardless of the reaction. Based on the repost, she does not appear to be planning to tone things down anytime soon.