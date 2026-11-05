WASHINGTON — The artificial intelligence industry emerged from Tuesday's midterm elections facing a new political landscape, as voters elected critics of data center expansion, approved local restrictions on development and handed control of Congress to Democrats who have promised closer oversight of the technology.

Data centers became a central campaign issue. An NBC exit poll found that 56% of voters said AI and data centers were a "crucial or major factor" in their vote for Congress. Campaigns and outside groups spent $173 million on ads about data centers during the general election, almost entirely negative, according to AdImpact.

Ballot measures and state action

The impact was felt immediately at the local level. More than 30 ballot measures to restrict data centers passed nationwide, according to Semafor.

Texas, a hub of AI infrastructure, saw a major shift. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has called for a moratorium on new data centers, an end to industry tax breaks and requirements that developers cover their full electricity costs.

Analysts warned of significant disruption. Goldman Sachs warned investors to expect "short-term data center moratoria," potentially affecting about 45% of planned U.S. data center capacity expansion.

Industry money falls flat

Pro-AI political groups struggled to translate spending into wins. The super PAC Leading the Future was created with more than $100 million in funding in August 2025 to support pro-AI candidates, but widespread public skepticism of the industry created headaches for candidates who received its money.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman and his wife, Anna, contributed $25 million to Leading the Future, according to FEC filings. Leading the Future lost in South Carolina, the only competitive race it played in, while AI safety-focused PACs performed well.

Competing groups pushing for more regulation also spent heavily. Public First, a super PAC seeking to counter Leading the Future, received at least $20 million from AI company Anthropic and has called for more significant regulation of AI.

Markets react

Investors moved quickly to price in new risks. Japan's Nikkei plunged more than 4% on Wednesday as investors weighed the prospect of tighter restrictions on data center development, according to CNBC. In the U.S., CoreWeave fell about 9% and Iren dropped roughly 11% on Wednesday, while Nvidia, the poster child of the AI boom, fell 1.5%.

Some analysts argued the political fallout compounded existing concerns. Analysts at Vantage Point Asset Management noted the Goldman Sachs Broad AI basket was down 15% in October before the election, according to Reuters.

What changes in Washington

Major federal legislation may take time. Time magazine noted sweeping federal AI regulation should not be expected soon. The Washington Post reported AI regulation is a possibility in the new Congress, though Democrats are likely to use their oversight powers first to investigate Big Tech and alleged industry-related corruption.

Some observers see a tougher legislative path ahead for the industry. Transformer, a newsletter covering AI policy, argued that strict liability for developers or data center moratoria could now be on the table.

Industry adjusts

Companies are already shifting strategy. OpenAI plans a policy and public relations offensive, including an effort to rebrand data centers as "AI compute campuses," Axios reported, while Meta is reportedly building a bipartisan team to strengthen ties with Democrats.

The industry had enjoyed broad support under the current administration. Trump's AI action plan and executive orders in July 2025 fast-tracked the expansion of data centers, a major industry priority. President Trump retains veto power, which limits how quickly Congress can change that course.

Opposition to data centers does not fall neatly along party lines. The Intercept reported that dislike for data centers and AI cuts across party lines, suggesting the issue will remain potent in state and local politics regardless of who controls Washington.