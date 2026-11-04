BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Spectrum customers in and around Bakersfield reported a wave of internet and television disruptions Tuesday morning, making the Central California city the most affected area in the nation on several crowd-sourced outage trackers as users across multiple states also flagged service problems with the cable provider.

The reports arrived on Election Day, when many households and small businesses were relying on home connections for work, school and news.

By midmorning Tuesday, one independent tracker that compiles customer submissions listed Bakersfield as the top affected city with 46 reports for the day, far ahead of Palm Bay, Florida, with seven, and Melbourne Beach, Florida, with four. Other cities with smaller clusters of complaints included Seguin and Jasper in Texas, Cincinnati, Indian Trail in North Carolina and Los Osos in California.

The same tracker showed a steady stream of submissions from Bakersfield ZIP codes, including 93308, 93309, 93311, 93312 and 93313, with most reports logged between roughly 6:50 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. local time. Nearby communities were also represented. Reports came in from Delano and Lamont, and one Bakersfield user said the modem showed a red light and would not connect to the internet or Wi-Fi despite repeated attempts to reboot the equipment.

Internet service accounted for the bulk of complaints. Nationally, the tracker's breakdown showed internet problems making up about 79% of live reports, television about 20% and home phone service about 1%. California led the country in report volume over the previous 48 hours, followed by Florida, Texas and North Carolina, according to the site.

No cause for the Bakersfield disruptions had been publicly confirmed as of Tuesday morning. Crowd-sourced outage sites rely on user submissions and are not official measures of network performance, and the number of reports does not necessarily reflect the total number of customers affected.

Other trackers showed a more mixed national picture. One site recorded 132 reports over the course of a day, down 38% from the previous day, with no widespread outage signal in the most recent 30-minute window.

A string of recent disruptions

Tuesday's reports follow several notable Spectrum outages across the country in recent weeks.

On Washington's Long Beach Peninsula, thousands of customers lost service in late October in what the local newspaper described as one of the worst outages in recent memory. The disruption lasted about 40 hours, beginning early on Oct. 25 and ending late the following night.

Spectrum initially gave an estimated restoration time of 12:30 p.m. on the first day, but after that deadline passed, customers who contacted the company were told it did not know when internet service would return. Remote workers and businesses that depend on the connection to process card payments said they were hit hard.

A Spectrum spokesperson later attributed the outage to aerial fiber lines damaged by recent storms, saying the lines were owned by a third-party vendor that was working on repairs. The company's statement added, "Rough terrain and road conditions are impacting the restoration efforts."

The local public utility district said the fiber lines involved were not its own and that its network on the peninsula stayed in service throughout the storm. Service returned late on Oct. 26. Afterward, customers reported mixed results when seeking bill credits, with some receiving about $20 and others offered only a few dollars.

Smaller incidents have also surfaced. Another tracker listed an outage affecting Torrance, Gardena and El Segundo in Southern California on Oct. 26 that lasted about two hours, and an earlier one in Reno, Sparks and Sun Valley, Nevada, on Oct. 7 lasting nearly two and a half hours.

Vandalism and weather remain persistent threats

Spectrum has repeatedly pointed to deliberate damage and severe weather as leading causes of large-scale outages.

In early August, a large-scale fiber cut disrupted phone service for Buncombe County government in North Carolina, and Spectrum later said vandals were responsible. Patrick Paterno, Spectrum's senior director of field communications, said the company was offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest, and that attacks on communications infrastructure were a growing problem across the telecommunications industry. County officials said 911 service was not affected.

Weather has also taken a toll. In Hawaii, Spectrum opened 3,000 Wi-Fi access points statewide in August as service disruptions continued after Hurricane Lala brought destructive winds and flooding. The company said in a statement at the time, "Our service interruptions are largely aligned with power outages impacting the area." Spectrum declined to say how many Hawaii customers lost service but said thousands had been restored.

Pressure on the broadband business

The service complaints come as Spectrum's parent company, Charter Communications, contends with a shrinking broadband customer base amid competition from fiber providers, fixed wireless and satellite internet.

During the second quarter of 2026, Spectrum Internet customers declined by 172,000, leaving Charter with 29.4 million internet customers as of June 30. Second-quarter revenue of $13.5 billion fell 1.7% from a year earlier, primarily because of lower residential video revenue. The company's mobile business has been a bright spot, with Spectrum Mobile adding 406,000 lines in the quarter for a total of 12.5 million.

Analysts have flagged the subscriber trend. A Barchart analysis noted that Charter's stock has lagged the broader market over the past year as accelerating broadband subscriber losses, slower mobile additions and declining revenue per user weighed on its outlook.

Charter is scheduled to report third-quarter results this week. The company will release earnings at 7 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Nov. 6, followed by a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Investors will be watching whether broadband losses continued through the summer.

Outages can also push frustrated customers toward rivals. During the Washington peninsula disruption, residents flooded local social media with questions about alternatives, frequently mentioning a regional broadband provider and SpaceX's Starlink satellite service.

What affected customers can do

Spectrum, formerly known as Charter Spectrum, provides cable television, internet, home phone and mobile service to homes and businesses in dozens of states. Charter expanded its footprint significantly in 2016 when it acquired Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.

Customers experiencing problems can check service status for their address through the Spectrum app or the company's official outage page, which provides restoration estimates when available. Before assuming a wider outage, users are generally advised to restart their modem and router and confirm whether neighbors are affected.

Customers who lose service for an extended period may request a bill credit by contacting Spectrum customer support. The company also sells a cellular backup add-on for internet service. Known as Spectrum Invincible WiFi, it costs $20 a month without promotional pricing and is designed to keep customers online during outages not caused by power loss.

Spectrum did not immediately release information Tuesday on the scope or cause of the reported problems in the Bakersfield area.