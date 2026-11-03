T-Fiber Down? T-Mobile Home Internet Users Report Problems as Fiber Service Suffers Another Rocky Week

T-Mobile's fiber home internet service, T-Fiber, faced a new wave of user-reported problems that began late Sunday and carried into Monday, extending a string of disruptions that have frustrated customers in recent days.

Outage-tracking site Is It Down Right Now recorded 765 user problem reports for T-Fiber over a 24-hour period, with a spike that began late Sunday evening Eastern time. At its peak, the site logged 267 reports in a single 15-minute window, and the spike was still ongoing an hour after it started, according to the tracker.

The site estimated T-Fiber's uptime at about 95.8% for the day, based on the periods when reports rose high enough to signal an outage.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected, what caused the problems, or whether the issues had been fully resolved. T-Mobile had not publicly commented on the latest reports at the time of writing.

User reports on tracking sites reflect complaints submitted by the public and do not necessarily confirm the scale or cause of an outage.

A string of spikes

The latest reports followed several days of elevated complaints. According to the tracker:

On Friday, Oct. 30, users submitted 719 reports, with an outage spike that day.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, there were 366 reports.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, users filed 274 reports, including a 30-minute outage spike in the morning and a period of elevated reports earlier that day.

On Monday, Nov. 2, reports climbed to 482 as of early in the day.

The tracker also recorded an outage on Wednesday, Oct. 28, that lasted about an hour and a half, with 117 reports in a 15-minute window.

During the latest spike, the tracker also showed reported problems with other services, including YouTube, Instacart and TradingView, though it was unclear whether those issues were related.

What is T-Fiber?

T-Fiber is T-Mobile's high-speed home internet service delivered over fiber-optic cable, separate from its wireless 5G Home Internet product.

T-Mobile officially launched its fiber service in June 2025, offering plans with symmetrical upload and download speeds, unlimited data, no equipment fees or contracts, and a five-year price guarantee.

The service was built largely through joint ventures with regional fiber providers. In April 2025, T-Mobile completed a joint acquisition of Lumos, a fiber provider in the Mid-Atlantic, investing $932 million for a 50% stake and about 97,000 fiber customers.

In July 2025, it completed a joint acquisition of Metronet, investing $4.6 billion for a 50% stake and about 713,000 residential fiber customers.

T-Mobile has continued to expand. On Oct. 1, it completed a joint acquisition of i3 Broadband, investing $671 million. It also has agreed to form a joint venture to acquire GoNetspeed and Greenlight Networks, a deal expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Under these arrangements, the joint ventures build and maintain the networks, while T-Mobile owns the customer relationships and sells service under its brand.

History of disruptions

The latest complaints come after several significant T-Fiber disruptions this year.

In late May, customers in former Lumos markets, primarily in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, experienced a disruption that lasted more than 36 hours, according to tech site TMo Report. Some customers reported they could reach certain websites, such as X, but not others, including Google and YouTube.

During that outage, T-Mobile told customers it was responding to a network equipment issue affecting some T-Fiber customers. Some customers said they received emails saying service had been restored when it had not.

Customers also criticized T-Mobile's communication. Some complained on social media that support was unavailable and that they had to rely on outage-tracking sites for information.

About a month ago, another outage primarily affected customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, according to Broadband Breakfast. That disruption was concentrated in areas served by the former Lumos network.

T-Mobile acknowledged that outage in a post on X, saying, "We know some T-Fiber customers are still experiencing service disruptions," and apologizing for the inconvenience.

Integration challenges

Industry observers have noted that the acquired fiber networks continue to operate largely independently behind the scenes. Former Lumos engineers now work for T-Fiber but still support the original Lumos network, according to TMo Report.

That structure means outages can affect specific regional markets rather than all T-Fiber customers nationwide.

T-Mobile's nationwide wireless network was not reported to be affected by the fiber disruptions.

What customers can do

Customers experiencing problems can check T-Mobile's support channels, including the T-Life app and the company's support accounts on social media.

Basic troubleshooting steps include restarting the home router and fiber equipment, and checking whether the problem affects all websites or only some, which may indicate a routing or network issue rather than a local equipment problem.

Customers who experience extended outages may be eligible for service credits and should contact T-Mobile customer support to ask.

Growing ambitions

The problems come as T-Mobile pushes aggressively into fiber broadband, a market long dominated by cable companies and traditional telecom providers such as AT&T and Verizon.

T-Mobile has said its fiber joint ventures could reach 12 million to 15 million homes. The company also serves millions of customers through its fixed wireless home internet service.

Repeated outages could pose a challenge as T-Mobile tries to win customers from established competitors, analysts say, since reliability is a key factor for home internet buyers.

T-Mobile is expected to provide more detail on the performance of its fiber business in future earnings reports.