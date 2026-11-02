iPhone 18 Pro Deals Heat Up as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile Slash Prices With Trade-Ins Before Black Friday

Wireless carriers are offering steep discounts on Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with some promotions covering nearly the entire cost of the phones for customers willing to trade in an old device and sign up for qualifying plans.

The deals come about six weeks after the phones launched and ahead of the holiday shopping season, when carriers typically compete aggressively for new subscribers.

The phones

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale Sept. 18 at starting prices of $1,199 and $1,299, respectively.

At launch, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon all offered up to $1,200 off the new Pro models with eligible trade-ins. Since the initial launch window ended, the offers have shifted.

AT&T

AT&T continues to offer up to $1,200 in trade-in credit on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

The offer is available to new and existing customers who trade in an iPhone 14 or newer in any condition. It requires an installment plan and activation on AT&T's Premium 2.0 unlimited plan. At the maximum discount, the 256-gigabyte iPhone 18 Pro effectively costs nothing.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has stepped its top offer down to up to $1,000 off the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max. The deal requires a trade-in in any condition and its premium Experience Beyond plans, with some options for existing customers on older premium plans.

At launch, T-Mobile also offered smaller discounts of up to $930 or $730 depending on the plan, giving customers on less expensive plans a path to savings.

Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 18 Pro with a qualifying trade-in and a new line on an eligible myPlan.

The carrier also offers a no-trade-in option for switchers. Through its Simplicity Pro bundle, customers can get an iPhone 18 Pro and a plan for $80 a month with automatic payments and switcher discounts, plus taxes and fees, along with the ability to upgrade to a new iPhone every year by returning the previous phone in good condition.

Cable and prepaid options

Cable-based providers and prepaid carriers are also competing for buyers.

Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $1,300 off any new iPhone with a trade-in and unlimited plan, according to Tom's Guide.

Metro by T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for $899, $300 off the regular price, for customers who bring their number to its $50 plan with automatic payments.

Total Wireless is offering $600 off the iPhone 18 Pro, the Pro Max or the new iPhone Duo foldable, delivered as a $25 monthly credit over 24 months on its All Access plan. It is one of the few carriers offering a discount on the iPhone Duo.

Spectrum Mobile is offering $240 off with an eligible trade-in, while H2O Wireless offers $250 off with its $60 plan. RedPocket Mobile, which runs on the major carriers' networks, is selling the iPhone 18 Pro for $1,099 with no trade-in or number transfer required.

Read the fine print

Carrier deals rarely work like a simple price cut. Most discounts are applied as monthly bill credits spread over the length of an installment agreement, typically 24 or 36 months.

Customers who cancel service or pay off their phones early may lose the remaining credits. Many offers also require premium unlimited plans, which can cost more each month than a buyer's current plan, offsetting some of the savings.

Trade-in values can also vary. While some carriers accept phones in any condition for their top promotions, others require specific models or working devices.

Should you wait for Black Friday?

The holiday shopping season often brings additional promotions, and carriers may sweeten or adjust their offers around Black Friday later this month.

However, the current deals already match or come close to the maximum discounts carriers offered at launch, particularly at AT&T. Shoppers who are ready to upgrade and are comfortable with a long-term commitment may find little reason to wait.

How to choose

For buyers weighing their options, experts suggest comparing the total cost over the full contract period, including plan prices, rather than focusing only on the advertised discount.

Customers who want flexibility may prefer buying unlocked from Apple or a prepaid carrier, while those already on premium plans with a major carrier may get the most value from trade-in promotions.

The bigger picture

Aggressive iPhone promotions have become a key battleground for U.S. carriers, which rely on new device launches to attract subscribers from rivals and keep existing customers from leaving.

With the iPhone 18 Pro lineup now on shelves and the iPhone Duo foldable newly available, carriers are expected to keep competing heavily for Apple buyers through the end of the year.