Amazon on Wednesday unveiled five new Alexa-powered devices, headlined by its first dedicated photo frame and a redesigned 16-inch smart display, as the company seeks to deepen the voice assistant's presence across more rooms of the home amid renewed competition from Apple and others.

The hardware, announced at a small media event in New York City, includes the Alexa Photo Frame, the Echo Show 16, a bedside Echo Time clock, an updated Echo Dot, and an Echo Studio speaker with a built-in camera. Most of the products became available for purchase immediately, while the Echo Show 16 opened for pre-order and is expected to begin shipping later this year.

The launches continue a busy fall for Amazon's devices division under Panos Panay. In recent weeks the company has introduced new Kindle e-readers, an overhauled tablet lineup, Ring's first smart lock, and updated cameras.

Alexa Photo Frame

The Alexa Photo Frame is Amazon's entry into the established digital photo frame category long served by companies such as Aura and Skylight. It features a 10-inch high-definition anti-glare touchscreen that Amazon says adapts brightness to room lighting and is designed to resemble a traditional physical frame more than a glowing smart display.

The device syncs automatically with Amazon Photos, which offers unlimited full-resolution storage for Prime members. Amazon states that Alexa+ selects which images to display based on faces, timing, and sentiment—favoring smiling subjects with good lighting and matching the current season—while filtering out screenshots and receipts. Users can ask the device by voice to show photos of a specific person, pet, or trip, and they can add voice notes to individual pictures. The frame displays only photos and does not show advertisements.

Pricing starts at $199.99 for a black model and $229 for versions with real birch or walnut wood frames. Ninety days of Alexa+ are included with purchase; certain features require an Alexa+ subscription, which is available with Prime. Amazon's official description calls the product "the only photo frame with Alexa built in" and notes that it "combines the timeless elegance of a traditional photo frame aesthetic with the intelligence of Alexa."

Panay, Amazon's devices chief, has described the frame as "the world's smartest photo frame." At the event he also said, "I don't think anyone's really doing AI at all in the home, and if they are, they aren't doing it well."

Echo Show 16

The Echo Show 16 is a ground-up redesign of Amazon's smart display line. It has a 16-inch full high-definition screen that Amazon says offers 10 percent more viewing area than the previous Echo Show 15, housed in an aluminum frame the company describes as nearly 40 percent thinner with substantially reduced bezels. Buyers can choose a standard vibrant display or a Nanomatte anti-glare option similar to the finish used on Amazon's recent tablet.

The device includes built-in Fire TV, a newly designed Alexa voice remote, and a 13-megapixel camera with night vision and auto-framing for calls. Amazon says it is the first Echo Show camera with night vision. An advanced audio system uses eight woofers and two tweeters. New customizable Screen Styles allow the home screen to function as a family organizer, a smart-home dashboard (including an interactive map of connected devices), an Alexa widgets view, or a full-screen photo frame. Users can also disable the Alexa Recommendations screen that displays ads.

The standard model lists for $499.99 and the Nanomatte version for $569.99, though Amazon is offering a $100 pre-order discount. Pre-orders opened Wednesday; shipments are scheduled to begin in the second half of December. The device is intended primarily for wall mounting, with an optional kickstand available. Amazon says it delivers about 20 percent more processing power than prior models.

Panay said of the redesign, "This is starting from zero from the hardware all the way through the software to the experience."

Other Devices and Broader Context

The same announcement covered three additional products. The Echo Time is a $199.99 bedside clock that uses sleep-sensing technology (without a wearable) to wake users during lighter sleep phases and can simulate a sunrise. The new Echo Dot, priced at $99.99, adds a built-in smart-home hub and Wi-Fi extender. The Echo Studio with Home Camera costs $249.99 and lets users hold objects up to the camera for Alexa to identify or use the camera to check a room remotely.

The timing places Amazon's products alongside Apple's recently announced HomeView smart display, priced at $299 with a 7-inch screen and face recognition, which is scheduled to arrive in mid-November. Amazon's larger, more feature-rich Echo Show 16 carries a higher price and later shipping window. Digital photo frame specialists continue to compete on design and simplicity, while Amazon emphasizes native Alexa integration and Amazon Photos storage.

Features across the new lineup that rely on the latest Alexa+ capabilities generally require a Prime membership or a separate Alexa+ subscription. Privacy controls, including a physical button to disable the camera and microphones on the Echo Show 16 and management through the Alexa Privacy dashboard, were highlighted in company materials.

The products are available in the United States, with pricing and shipping details subject to Amazon's standard regional variations. Customers are directed to Amazon's site for the latest availability, as the Echo Show 16 remains on pre-order and the company has not published a firm international launch schedule.