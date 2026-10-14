Apple Introduces $299 HomeView Smart Display With Face Recognition and New Siri AI Assistant

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple on Tuesday introduced HomeView, a 7-inch smart display designed to serve as a shared household screen for music, FaceTime calls, recipes and smart-home controls while recognizing up to six users by face and switching to each person's personal content.

Pre-orders begin immediately in the United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The tabletop model is priced at $299 and comes in silver, starlight, rose pink and space gray. A wall-mounted version, also $299 and available in space gray and silver, will ship with the same start date. Both models become available Nov. 13. The product will not be sold in the European Union because Siri AI is not yet available in iOS there.

"Apple HomeView is designed to be shared by everyone in the home yet feel completely personal to each user," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "It recognizes your face to shift from a household screen to your own experience, fills the room with incredible sound, keeps you connected to the people who matter most with FaceTime, and makes it easy to control your smart home. And it's powered by Apple Intelligence with Siri AI at its core, drawing on personal context from your iPhone to help you find what you need and get more done, all while keeping everyone's information private and secure."

The tabletop unit uses an aluminum enclosure connected by a stainless-steel hinge to a domed speaker base. Brightness ranges from 500 nits in bright rooms to 0.3 nits at night. The interface changes with distance, showing simpler information from across the room and more detail as a user approaches. The wall-mounted model attaches via three Schneider Home mounts; two of those mounts are available now starting at $59.95 and $79.95, with a Power-over-Ethernet version planned for early 2027 at $129.95.

HomeView runs Siri AI, which Apple describes as a new, more conversational version of Siri with broader world knowledge and on-screen awareness. When paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, it can draw on the user's calendar, messages and other personal data. Conversations can continue on other Apple devices via iCloud. Users without a paired Apple Intelligence device still get the general knowledge and conversational features. Siri AI is available in English in the listed countries; Canadian French support is planned in a later update. Expressive custom voices require specific newer iPhone or iPad models.

Privacy features include Secure Enclaves on the A18 chip that process camera and microphone data separately from the rest of the system. Personal content such as Messages and Calendar appears only when the enrolled user's face is recognized and a recently unlocked paired iPhone or iPad is present. Siri requests can be handled on-device or through Private Cloud Compute, which Apple says does not store data or make it accessible to the company.

The device supports FaceTime with Center Stage, voice or on-screen messaging, whole-home Intercom, recipe conversion with hands-free timers, Find My, and Live Activities. For smart-home control it can show up to nine camera feeds, adjust lights and thermostats, and lock doors. With an iCloud+ subscription it can recognize people, pets, packages and vehicles on compatible cameras and alert users to smoke or carbon monoxide alarms. It works with the new Apple Home Collection of cameras, thermostats and a lock developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric, as well as other HomeKit and Matter accessories. The Home Collection begins shipping in December, with some items in early 2027.

Audio is handled by two full-range drivers in the display, a down-firing woofer and two passive radiators in the base, with computational audio that adjusts loudness and bass. The wall-mounted version uses two drivers tuned for on-wall placement. Users can hand off music from an iPhone and play multiroom audio with other HomePods and AirPlay speakers.

Apple said the enclosure base uses 100 percent recycled aluminum, all Apple-designed circuit boards use recycled gold plating and tin solder, and all magnets use recycled rare-earth elements. Packaging is 100 percent fiber-based. The company continues to state a goal of carbon neutrality across its footprint by 2030.

Setup and multi-user support require a compatible iPhone or iPad running current software. Some features, including Apple News and certain third-party apps, are limited by region or require a subscription. Video summaries for HomeKit Secure Video need an eligible iCloud+ plan and an Apple Intelligence-enabled setup device. The product is not available for sale in the European Union.

Apple also announced a next-generation HomePod mini and a new Apple TV 4K on the same day, both described as supercharged by Siri AI. No sales forecasts or production volumes were released for HomeView. The $299 price applies to both the tabletop and wall-mounted models in the United States.