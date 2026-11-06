Is Jelly Scrolling Fixed on the New iPad Mini? Early OLED Reviews Say the Infamous Screen Wobble Is Gone

For five years, Apple's smallest tablet has carried a peculiar reputation. Owners of the iPad mini complained that when they scrolled through web pages in portrait mode, one side of the screen appeared to move faster than the other, creating a wobbly, gelatin-like distortion that critics nicknamed "jelly scrolling."

With the launch of the new iPad mini powered by the A20 Pro chip, early reviews suggest the problem has finally been put to rest, thanks largely to the tablet's switch to an OLED display. But reviewers also say a different scrolling complaint remains.

What reviewers found

The most detailed test came from MacStories. Reviewer John Voorhees, who came from the sixth-generation iPad mini, tested the new model for jelly scrolling, which he noted became a minor drama after that iPad's release. He ran side-by-side tests using an online tool designed to detect the effect, and said it was "noticeable on the 6th generation mini, but not at all on the new iPad mini."

Other outlets reached similar conclusions. HardwareZone said the jelly scrolling effect from earlier iPad minis is gone.

What causes jelly scrolling

The issue first gained widespread attention in 2021. The Verge's Dieter Bohn reported that on his iPad mini 6, the right side of the display moved faster than the left, and that it was only a problem in portrait mode.

One iPad mini 6 owner even thought his unit was broken, only to discover at an Apple Store that all the demo units had the same problem, according to 9to5Mac.

The cause lies in how the screen refreshes. PhoneArena's testing concluded that the problem stemmed from the position of the controller board that powers the screen. The iPad mini's display controller sits on its vertical side, so it has proportionally more rows to refresh.

That also explains why the effect largely disappeared in landscape orientation, which matches the controller's default orientation.

Why OLED matters

The new display technology is the key difference. The new model is the first iPad mini with an OLED screen, a major step forward from the LCD the model had used for years.

Analysts had long expected OLED to help. PhoneArena noted before launch that refreshing OLED pixels is much more consistent, since each pixel is commanded by its own controller.

The switch also brought a brighter screen. The new mini's display reaches 600 nits, compared with 500 nits for older models, and can boost to 1,200 nits for HDR content.

A previous partial fix

Apple had already tried to address the problem once. With the 2024 iPad mini, MacStories said the jelly scrolling issue had been fixed thanks to an optimized display controller, even though the underlying IPS LCD technology was unchanged.

But not everyone agreed then. The Verge's David Pierce wrote in 2024 that the effect from the previous model was "still very much present."

That disagreement left many enthusiasts skeptical heading into the 2026 launch. When Apple announced the new model, AppleInsider wrote that testing would determine whether jelly scrolling would still be noticeable.

The remaining complaint: 60Hz

While the jelly effect appears to be gone, reviewers flagged a separate scrolling limitation. The new OLED panel still refreshes at 60 hertz and lacks Apple's ProMotion technology.

The Verge's Pierce argued that refresh rates matter, saying the Apple Pencil feels juddery and scrolling text turns blurry at 60Hz.

Voorhees also acknowledged that scrolling a web page quickly on the new iPad mini isn't as smooth as on an M4 iPad Pro.

Users accustomed to faster screens may notice the difference. MacRumors noted that if all a buyer's other devices have ProMotion, they are likely to notice its absence on the iPad mini when scrolling.

The two issues are distinct. Jelly scrolling involves uneven movement across the screen, while the 60Hz complaint concerns overall smoothness and motion clarity.

Mixed reactions from fans

Not every user considered jelly scrolling a deal-breaker. One MacRumors forum member wrote that they hated it at first but got used to it, sometimes even scrolling on purpose to make it happen.

How the new mini stacks up

Reviewers broadly praised the new tablet overall. Engadget gave the OLED iPad mini 8.5 out of 10 and The Verge gave it an 8, while Tom's Guide awarded it Editor's Choice and TechRadar its Recommended badge.

The new model also gained durability. Pierce said the IP67 rating changed how he uses the device, from the kitchen to the shower.

Price remains a sticking point. Pierce called the $699 starting price at least $100 too high.

Availability

Apple announced the eighth-generation iPad mini on Oct. 26, 2026, and it will be released on Nov. 6, 2026.

The bottom line

Based on early reviews, buyers who were put off by jelly scrolling on previous models should find the new OLED iPad mini a significant improvement. Those who want the smoothest possible scrolling, however, may still find the 60Hz refresh rate a limitation compared with Apple's iPad Pro and recent iPhones.

As with any display quirk, sensitivity varies from person to person, and wider testing by owners after launch will give a fuller picture.