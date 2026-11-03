Wear OS Smartwatches to Get Android-Style Status Bar in Apps, but Google Says It Won't Arrive in Wear OS 7.1

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google is bringing a feature long familiar to Android phone users to its smartwatches: a system status bar that shows the time and key information inside apps.

The company revealed the feature in a new Wear OS emulator for developers, but said it will not arrive in the upcoming Wear OS 7.1 update. Instead, it is planned for a later version of the smartwatch software.

What's changing

The status bar will appear as a persistent strip at the top of a watch's circular display, over app windows. It will show the current time and system status indicators, such as Bluetooth connection.

The bar will use standardized clock typography, placement and background across all apps, so the time looks the same no matter which app is open.

Currently, many Wear OS apps draw their own clocks, and some do not show the time at all. That means users often have to leave an app and return to the watch face or open quick settings to check the time or system status.

How it works

According to Google's developer documentation, the status bar will reappear after about two seconds of user inactivity. It will hide while users scroll through list content, and full-screen dialogs, such as date pickers and alerts, will automatically hide it.

Apps that need a full-screen experience will be able to hide the bar.

In the current preview, the status bar shows a placeholder star icon instead of final system indicators.

Developer preview

Google released the feature in a Wear OS canary emulator in Android Studio on Oct. 26. The emulator is based on Wear OS 7.1, which is built on Android 17.

The emulator lets developers test upcoming features before they reach consumer devices.

However, Google said the status bar is "included exclusively in this canary emulator" for early testing and feedback. It will not be included in the stable Wear OS 7.1 emulator.

What developers need to do

Apps built with Google's current Wear OS tools will support the status bar automatically. Apps that target API level 35 or higher and use Compose for Wear OS version 1.8.0-alpha02 or later will automatically opt in through Google's standard app scaffolding components.

When the system status bar is active, it replaces the clock that apps draw themselves, so only one time display appears.

Older apps or those with custom layouts may need updates from their developers.

Which watches

The feature is expected to reach Wear OS watches, including Google's Pixel Watch 5, in a future software update. Google has not said when that update will arrive.

Why it matters

The change would make Wear OS feel more consistent and closer to the Android experience on phones, which have displayed a status bar since 2008.

For users, especially during workouts, it could make it easier to check the time without leaving the app they are using.

The feature is part of Google's broader effort to improve Wear OS as it competes with Apple's Apple Watch and other smartwatch platforms.

What's next

Google is collecting developer feedback on the status bar through the canary emulator. The company has not announced the Wear OS version that will include the feature or a release timeline.