iPhone Duo Screen Woes Deepen as Apple Quietly Alerts Stores to Inner Display Cracks on $1,999 Foldable

Apple has sent internal guidance to its retail stores and authorized repair shops on handling cracked inner displays on the iPhone Duo, a sign that early problems with the company's first foldable phone have become common enough to require a formal response, just one week after the $1,999 device went on sale.

The memo, distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week and obtained by MacRumors, tells technicians how to diagnose the inner display issue. If a customer reports the problem, technicians are instructed to inspect the device and repair or replace it under standard procedures.

The memo describes the issue as affecting a small number of iPhone Duo units, consistent with what Apple said publicly earlier in the week.

Apple acknowledges the problem

Apple first addressed the reports Monday. In a statement to several news outlets, the company said it was "aware of an issue impacting the inner display" on a small number of units and told affected users to contact AppleCare for a replacement.

The company said most iPhone Duo units are not affected and that problems on affected devices tend to show up quickly after use. Owners do not need an AppleCare+ protection plan to have their phone replaced for the defect.

Apple has said there is no recall. As of Friday, it had not launched a public repair program on its website, and it has not disclosed how many devices are affected or identified a cause.

In the same statement, Apple stressed that early feedback on the iPhone Duo has been very positive and that developers are quickly updating apps to take advantage of its folding design.

Cracks along the hinge

The iPhone Duo, Apple's long-awaited entry into the foldable phone market, launched Oct. 23 with a starting price of $1,999 and a 7.6-inch inner display.

Within days, photos and videos of damaged screens began spreading online. Owners said the inner display broke down the middle near the hinge, leaving a line of bright pixels across one side of the screen.

Some failures came remarkably fast. One owner in Australia said his device cracked after being opened fewer than 20 times. Another reported the display failed before setup was even complete.

Several early buyers said the hinge felt unusually stiff at certain points, requiring extra force to open the phone and producing an audible pop or crack along with permanent display damage.

What iFixit found

Repair specialist iFixit, which tore down the device last weekend, has offered the most detailed explanation so far, though it stopped short of a definitive diagnosis.

Using CT scans, teardown footage and Apple's patent filings, iFixit built a 3D model of the hinge and compared it with where owners' screens were failing. Apple says the hinge is engineered from more than 100 components.

In one simulation, a central support bar in the hinge fails to lower far enough as the phone closes. The curved screen then presses against the bar, which could concentrate stress near where the cracks are appearing.

iFixit also noted that several structural edges converge around the affected area, potentially focusing pressure on the display's delicate layers.

The teardown raised a second concern. In a dust test, fine particles reached the hinge mechanism and caused it to crunch, despite the phone's IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The phone's internal components are sealed, but the moving hinge apparently is not.

Independent durability testing has produced mixed results. A bend test by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything left the inner display with permanent green lines, while separate endurance tests showed the hinge holding up after thousands of folds, though the screen crease grew deeper with use.

Repairable, but costly

Despite the screen problems, iFixit praised the device's overall design, calling it "the most repairable foldable smartphone we've ever taken apart." It gave the iPhone Duo a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10, the highest it has awarded a foldable.

The firm highlighted battery adhesive that releases when a low electrical current is applied, along with removable trim and access to several parts. But it deducted major points for the inner display and hinge, which it said would be difficult and slow to repair.

That difficulty shows up in the price. Apple lists an out-of-warranty inner screen repair at $999, exactly half the phone's starting price.

The high cost puts pressure on Apple to treat hinge-related failures as warranty defects rather than accidental damage. Some owners on MacRumors' forums said they would only accept a new device or a refund rather than a repair.

A high-stakes launch

The problems come at a sensitive moment for Apple. The iPhone Duo sold out quickly and drew strong reviews, with critics praising the unfolded experience for multitasking and media, though many noted that a large number of apps had not yet been optimized for the wider screen.

Demand was strong enough that Apple reportedly increased iPhone Duo orders from suppliers by about 44%. Ahead of launch, Apple warned that walk-in buyers would likely find little stock on launch day.

Samsung supplied the display panel for the device, while Taiwan's Foxconn handles final assembly.

Analysts note that even a low failure rate can generate a steady stream of complaints on social media when a product launches in large volumes.

Echoes of Samsung's Galaxy Fold

The episode recalls the troubled 2019 debut of Samsung's original Galaxy Fold, whose hinge and screen problems forced the company to delay the phone's release and redesign key components.

Apple held off on entering the foldable market for years while rivals including Samsung and Google refined their designs. The iPhone Duo is widely viewed as a test of whether Apple can bring its reputation for fit and finish to a mechanically complex category.

iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens has described foldables as among the toughest engineering challenges in consumer electronics.

What owners should do

Apple advises iPhone Duo owners who notice display problems to contact AppleCare through its website or by calling 1-800-APL-CARE in the U.S. and Canada. Tech analysts have recommended booking an appointment at an Apple Store rather than walking in.

Owners who feel unusual resistance when opening the phone may want to stop and seek support before forcing the hinge, based on the experiences early buyers have described.

Apple has not said whether it has adjusted production to address the issue. With the holiday shopping season approaching, how quickly the company identifies and fixes the root cause could shape whether the iPhone Duo becomes a breakthrough or a cautionary tale.