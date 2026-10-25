KEY POINTS **Early iPhone Duo Buyers Report Cracked Screens Along the Hinge Within Hours of Apple's Foldable Launch** CUPERTINO, Calif. — A small number of early buyers of Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, have reported that the inner display cracked along the hinge within hours of the device going on sale, in some cases after fewer than 20 openings and with no visible external damage. The reports began circulating on Reddit, social media and technology forums shortly after sales started on October 23 in markets including Australia, China and the United States. Multiple owners described similar symptoms: a crack or bright line of pixels running along the central fold of the inner screen, often forming an L-shaped pattern extending toward the right edge of the display. In several documented cases, owners said they felt resistance or an abnormality under the screen near the hinge immediately before hearing an audible crack. One of the most detailed accounts came from an owner in Australia who posted on Reddit under the username Midnight_Slump. The user wrote: "Had my iPhone Duo for about six hours and had probably opened it fewer than 20 times. I was showing it to a friend, and as I opened it, I felt something around the internal hinge, underneath the screen. As I continued opening it, I heard an audible crack, and the screen broke right along the hinge. There were no marks or damage on the inner screen's surface or the external hinge to suggest anything had been caught or damaged." The owner said an Apple Store replaced the device on the spot with a new unit. Forum moderators later reviewed additional photos and documentation supporting the report of damage and replacement, though they did not determine the cause. Similar accounts have emerged from the United States. An owner in Dallas described the hinge becoming tight after roughly four folds during initial setup, followed by a loud pop when the resistance was overcome, resulting in a cracked screen. That buyer also received an immediate replacement at an Apple Store. Additional reports and photographs, some involving demonstration units in China where the phone launched earlier, have shown comparable damage along the same area of the crease. Technology sites including MacRumors, The Verge and others have compiled the images and posts, noting the consistency in the location of the failures. Apple has not issued a public statement on the reports as of October 24. The company has, in at least some cases, provided free replacements for affected units brought to retail stores. However, the long-term policy remains unclear as more devices reach customers. Without AppleCare+, repair costs for an inner display on the iPhone Duo are listed at approximately $999, with maximum "other damage" repairs reaching $1,499. With AppleCare+ coverage, the same repair is listed at $99. Owners who purchased the device recently also have a standard return window. The iPhone Duo, priced starting at $1,999 for the 256GB model, features a large inner foldable display and was promoted by Apple as a durable first-generation foldable. Some independent durability tests conducted before and around launch found that the hinge could jam under exposure to sand or dirt, and that backward bending could damage the inner screen more readily than certain competing foldables. Reviewers who received units early and performed extensive folding tests generally did not report spontaneous cracks, though those samples were limited. It remains too early to determine whether the reported failures represent isolated manufacturing defects, a broader design issue with the hinge or display assembly, or a combination of factors. Production yields for the device have been described as constrained in earlier reporting, and some online orders are already delayed into 2027. Apple is expected to examine returned units to identify any common failure points, a practice the company has followed with previous hardware issues. For owners who have not yet experienced problems, technology coverage has advised monitoring for early warning signs such as sudden stiffness in the hinge, unusual sounds during opening or closing, or any pressure felt under the screen near the fold. Buyers within the return window may choose to return or exchange the device, while those outside that period will depend on warranty coverage or AppleCare+. The early reports have drawn attention because they appeared so soon after launch and shared a consistent pattern. Whether the number of affected units grows significantly as more phones enter regular use, or whether the incidents remain limited to a small percentage of early production, will become clearer in the coming days and weeks as additional customers receive and use their devices. Apple has a history of addressing hardware issues on new products through software updates, manufacturing adjustments or expanded service programs once patterns are confirmed. No such program has been announced for the iPhone Duo at this stage.

CUPERTINO, Calif. — A small number of early buyers of Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, have reported that the inner display cracked along the hinge within hours of the device going on sale, in some cases after fewer than 20 openings and with no visible external damage.

The reports began circulating on Reddit, social media and technology forums shortly after sales started on October 23 in markets including Australia, China and the United States. Multiple owners described similar symptoms: a crack or bright line of pixels running along the central fold of the inner screen, often forming an L-shaped pattern extending toward the right edge of the display. In several documented cases, owners said they felt resistance or an abnormality under the screen near the hinge immediately before hearing an audible crack.

One of the most detailed accounts came from an owner in Australia who posted on Reddit under the username Midnight_Slump. The user wrote: "Had my iPhone Duo for about six hours and had probably opened it fewer than 20 times. I was showing it to a friend, and as I opened it, I felt something around the internal hinge, underneath the screen. As I continued opening it, I heard an audible crack, and the screen broke right along the hinge. There were no marks or damage on the inner screen's surface or the external hinge to suggest anything had been caught or damaged." The owner said an Apple Store replaced the device on the spot with a new unit. Forum moderators later reviewed additional photos and documentation supporting the report of damage and replacement, though they did not determine the cause.

Similar accounts have emerged from the United States. An owner in Dallas described the hinge becoming tight after roughly four folds during initial setup, followed by a loud pop when the resistance was overcome, resulting in a cracked screen. That buyer also received an immediate replacement at an Apple Store. Additional reports and photographs, some involving demonstration units in China where the phone launched earlier, have shown comparable damage along the same area of the crease. Technology sites including MacRumors, The Verge and others have compiled the images and posts, noting the consistency in the location of the failures.

Apple has not issued a public statement on the reports as of October 24. The company has, in at least some cases, provided free replacements for affected units brought to retail stores. However, the long-term policy remains unclear as more devices reach customers. Without AppleCare+, repair costs for an inner display on the iPhone Duo are listed at approximately $999, with maximum "other damage" repairs reaching $1,499. With AppleCare+ coverage, the same repair is listed at $99. Owners who purchased the device recently also have a standard return window.

The iPhone Duo, priced starting at $1,999 for the 256GB model, features a large inner foldable display and was promoted by Apple as a durable first-generation foldable. Some independent durability tests conducted before and around launch found that the hinge could jam under exposure to sand or dirt, and that backward bending could damage the inner screen more readily than certain competing foldables. Reviewers who received units early and performed extensive folding tests generally did not report spontaneous cracks, though those samples were limited.

It remains too early to determine whether the reported failures represent isolated manufacturing defects, a broader design issue with the hinge or display assembly, or a combination of factors. Production yields for the device have been described as constrained in earlier reporting, and some online orders are already delayed into 2027. Apple is expected to examine returned units to identify any common failure points, a practice the company has followed with previous hardware issues.

For owners who have not yet experienced problems, technology coverage has advised monitoring for early warning signs such as sudden stiffness in the hinge, unusual sounds during opening or closing, or any pressure felt under the screen near the fold. Buyers within the return window may choose to return or exchange the device, while those outside that period will depend on warranty coverage or AppleCare+.

The early reports have drawn attention because they appeared so soon after launch and shared a consistent pattern. Whether the number of affected units grows significantly as more phones enter regular use, or whether the incidents remain limited to a small percentage of early production, will become clearer in the coming days and weeks as additional customers receive and use their devices.

Apple has a history of addressing hardware issues on new products through software updates, manufacturing adjustments or expanded service programs once patterns are confirmed. No such program has been announced for the iPhone Duo at this stage.