KEY POINTS **Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Delivers Polished Clamshell Design at Higher Price Point** Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8, released in early August 2026, refines the company's clamshell foldable with a thinner profile, improved hinge and brighter displays, though reviewers describe the changes as incremental relative to the prior model and note a $100 increase in starting price. The device was announced July 22, 2026, at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in London alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. It became available for purchase on Aug. 7, 2026. The base configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage starts at $1,199.99 in the United States, with a 512GB version at $1,399.99. Colors include Graphite, Cream, Pink and an online-exclusive Mint. Unfolded, the phone measures 166.9 by 75.4 by 6.1 millimeters and weighs 180 grams, making it the lightest and thinnest model in the Z Flip series to date. Folded, it measures 85.7 by 75.4 by 13.1 millimeters. The chassis uses an aluminum frame with a glass back protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Reviewers have described the build as solid, with a reduced crease on the inner display and a hinge that opens and closes with a consistent, firm action. The inner display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with 1080 by 2520 resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness rated up to 3,000 nits. The cover screen is a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED with 948 by 1048 resolution, also supporting 120Hz and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Both panels support HDR10+. The cover screen, branded FlexWindow, supports widgets, a curated set of apps, notifications and Gemini-powered features. Software is One UI 9 based on Android 17, with Samsung promising up to seven major operating system updates. Processing varies by market. North American and Chinese units use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while other regions receive the Exynos 2600. Both are paired with 12GB of RAM. Everyday performance is described as smooth for browsing, multitasking and media, though multiple reviews note thermal throttling under sustained loads, which limits peak performance during extended gaming or video encoding. Storage is 256GB or 512GB with no microSD expansion. The rear camera system consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 12-megapixel ultrawide. The front-facing camera is 10 megapixels. Image quality is characterized as reliable for a flip phone, with good detail in daylight and acceptable low-light results, though some reviewers noted residual flare and grain in challenging conditions. There is no dedicated telephoto lens. Battery capacity is 4,300 mAh with a silicon-carbon cell. Wired charging is limited to 25W, with 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless support. Reviewers report solid all-day endurance for moderate use but note that the capacity and charging speed have not advanced significantly from the previous generation. Real-world tests have shown active use times in the range of roughly 12 to 14 hours depending on workload. In assessments from GSMArena, BGR, CNET, SamMobile and Notebookcheck, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is frequently described as Samsung's most polished clamshell to date. Strengths cited include the thin and light design, bright and smooth displays, improved hinge feel and capable everyday performance. Criticisms center on the limited year-over-year hardware changes, higher launch price, absence of a telephoto camera, thermal throttling and relatively modest battery and charging improvements. Several outlets have concluded that owners of the Z Flip 7 have little reason to upgrade, while buyers coming from older models or conventional smartphones may find the form factor and refinements worthwhile. The phone competes primarily with Motorola's Razr Ultra series in the clamshell category. Pricing has already seen discounts in some markets below the original launch figures. Samsung has not announced further hardware variants of the Z Flip 8 beyond the storage options listed.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8, released in early August 2026, refines the company's clamshell foldable with a thinner profile, improved hinge and brighter displays, though reviewers describe the changes as incremental relative to the prior model and note a $100 increase in starting price.

The device was announced July 22, 2026, at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in London alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. It became available for purchase on Aug. 7, 2026. The base configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage starts at $1,199.99 in the United States, with a 512GB version at $1,399.99. Colors include Graphite, Cream, Pink and an online-exclusive Mint.

Unfolded, the phone measures 166.9 by 75.4 by 6.1 millimeters and weighs 180 grams, making it the lightest and thinnest model in the Z Flip series to date. Folded, it measures 85.7 by 75.4 by 13.1 millimeters. The chassis uses an aluminum frame with a glass back protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Reviewers have described the build as solid, with a reduced crease on the inner display and a hinge that opens and closes with a consistent, firm action.

The inner display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with 1080 by 2520 resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness rated up to 3,000 nits. The cover screen is a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED with 948 by 1048 resolution, also supporting 120Hz and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Both panels support HDR10+. The cover screen, branded FlexWindow, supports widgets, a curated set of apps, notifications and Gemini-powered features. Software is One UI 9 based on Android 17, with Samsung promising up to seven major operating system updates.

Processing varies by market. North American and Chinese units use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while other regions receive the Exynos 2600. Both are paired with 12GB of RAM. Everyday performance is described as smooth for browsing, multitasking and media, though multiple reviews note thermal throttling under sustained loads, which limits peak performance during extended gaming or video encoding. Storage is 256GB or 512GB with no microSD expansion.

The rear camera system consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 12-megapixel ultrawide. The front-facing camera is 10 megapixels. Image quality is characterized as reliable for a flip phone, with good detail in daylight and acceptable low-light results, though some reviewers noted residual flare and grain in challenging conditions. There is no dedicated telephoto lens.

Battery capacity is 4,300 mAh with a silicon-carbon cell. Wired charging is limited to 25W, with 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless support. Reviewers report solid all-day endurance for moderate use but note that the capacity and charging speed have not advanced significantly from the previous generation. Real-world tests have shown active use times in the range of roughly 12 to 14 hours depending on workload.

In assessments from GSMArena, BGR, CNET, SamMobile and Notebookcheck, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is frequently described as Samsung's most polished clamshell to date. Strengths cited include the thin and light design, bright and smooth displays, improved hinge feel and capable everyday performance. Criticisms center on the limited year-over-year hardware changes, higher launch price, absence of a telephoto camera, thermal throttling and relatively modest battery and charging improvements. Several outlets have concluded that owners of the Z Flip 7 have little reason to upgrade, while buyers coming from older models or conventional smartphones may find the form factor and refinements worthwhile.

The phone competes primarily with Motorola's Razr Ultra series in the clamshell category. Pricing has already seen discounts in some markets below the original launch figures. Samsung has not announced further hardware variants of the Z Flip 8 beyond the storage options listed.