Apple Reportedly Boosts iPhone Duo Orders by 30% as Foldable Demand Beats Expectations Ahead of Pre-Orders

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple has increased its supply chain orders for its first foldable iPhone by about 30%, according to a report from China, a sign the company expects stronger demand for the device than it initially forecast days before pre-orders open.

The report by China's Securities Times, cited by Apple-focused news site 9to5Mac, said Apple raised orders for the iPhone Duo with its suppliers even though customers cannot yet place pre-orders. Apple has not publicly commented on the report.

The iPhone Duo goes on pre-order Friday, Oct. 16, and will be available beginning Oct. 23.

Supply could approach 10 million units

According to the Securities Times report, total iPhone Duo supply for the rest of 2026 will still not exceed 10 million units.

Earlier estimates had put production at 6 million to 7 million units for the year. A 30% increase from that range would bring the new target close to 10 million, 9to5Mac noted.

The increase would represent a significant shift for a product that has faced well-documented manufacturing challenges.

Production hurdles

The iPhone Duo's road to launch has been marked by production difficulties. Final assembly yields, the share of units coming off the line that meet quality standards, were only slightly above 60% as of mid-September, with a mature production line still estimated to be six months to a year away, according to sources cited by MacRumors.

Around two months ago, Apple believed production constraints could delay sales until later in November, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company has since built up enough inventory to proceed with an October release, though Gurman reported that supply is still expected to remain limited.

Gurman has advised buyers who want the device to plan ahead.

Whether higher orders translate into more phones on store shelves in the near term will depend on how quickly suppliers can improve production yields. Analysts have cautioned that early demand is likely to outstrip supply regardless of order increases.

Strong early response

The reported order increase suggests Apple has seen a better-than-expected response since unveiling the device last month. Apple is also planning a larger-than-usual retail showcase for the iPhone Duo, preparing new in-store displays and large numbers of demonstration units ahead of launch, according to Bloomberg.

To help customers move quickly given the limited supply, Apple opened its "Get Ready" process on Oct. 12, allowing buyers to preselect color, storage capacity, carrier, AppleCare+ coverage, accessories and trade-in options so they can place one-tap orders when pre-orders begin.

Pre-orders open at 5 a.m. Pacific time, or 8 a.m. Eastern, on Friday.

Pricing

The iPhone Duo is the most expensive iPhone Apple has sold. The 256-gigabyte model starts at $1,999 in the United States. The 512GB model costs $2,199, the 1-terabyte model is $2,599 and the 2TB version is priced at $3,199.

The device comes in two colors, star white and night sky, and is built from grade 5 titanium. It will launch in more than 70 countries and regions on Oct. 23, with another 28 countries and regions following on Oct. 30.

The device runs iOS 27, which Apple redesigned to adapt to the foldable form, including features that allow users to run apps side by side.

Shifts in iPhone 18 Pro orders

The Securities Times report also said Apple has adjusted orders for its iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Supply chain sources told the newspaper that orders for the iPhone 18 Pro Max had increased by 10% to 15%, while orders for the smaller iPhone 18 Pro had been cut by a similar amount.

Total supply targets for the iPhone 18 Pro line remain unchanged, according to the report, which contradicts a recent Nikkei Asia report on the subject.

Shifts in order volumes between models are common as Apple responds to early sales trends and adjusts production to match consumer preferences.

A key test for Apple

The iPhone Duo marks Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market, a segment rivals including Samsung have competed in for years. Samsung launched its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8, in August.

The device's high price makes it a test of how many consumers are willing to pay about $2,000 or more for a phone that unfolds into a small tablet. Strong early demand could encourage Apple to expand its foldable lineup in future years, while weaker sales after the initial launch could raise questions about the category's mainstream appeal.

The iPhone Duo will not contribute to Apple's fiscal fourth-quarter results, which cover the period ending in late September. Its performance will instead appear in Apple's holiday quarter, traditionally the company's most important sales period.

Busy week for Apple

The report comes during a busy stretch for Apple. On Tuesday, the company unveiled a series of new home products, including a HomeView smart display priced at $299, a new Apple TV 4K and a second-generation HomePod mini.

Friday's iPhone Duo pre-orders will offer the clearest early indication of consumer demand, as industry watchers track how quickly initial supply sells out and how far shipping estimates slip after orders open.