Apple to Unveil HomeView Smart Home Hub on Tuesday, Its Boldest Bid Yet to Take On Amazon and Google at Home

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is preparing to unveil a new smart home hub called HomeView this week, a long-anticipated device that could mark the company's most serious attempt yet to compete with Amazon and Google for control of the connected home.

The product is expected to debut Tuesday at Apple's "Welcome Home" event in New York, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who first reported the device's name and details in his "Power On" newsletter on Sunday. Apple has not publicly confirmed the product.

Gurman reported that HomeView will begin shipping around mid-November, roughly a month after its announcement.

A Siri-powered command center

According to the reports, HomeView pairs a display with Apple's A18 processor and is designed to serve as the central control point for an Apple-powered smart home.

Rather than functioning as a tablet, the device is expected to be built primarily around voice interaction with Siri, which Apple has been revamping with new artificial intelligence capabilities. The display is expected to support touch input, but users will mainly control lights, locks, thermostats and other connected devices by speaking to Siri.

Unlike the iPad, HomeView reportedly will not include an App Store. Instead, it is expected to run a limited selection of Apple apps, with support for widgets from third-party apps installed on a user's iPhone. Connected accessories will be controlled through Siri, Apple's Home app and other Apple devices.

Two models, four colors

HomeView is expected to come in two versions: one designed for countertops and another that mounts on a wall.

The countertop model reportedly features a design reminiscent of Apple's iMac G4 from the early 2000s, with a display appearing to float above a metal speaker base. Earlier reporting indicated the device would have a square screen of about 6 inches. The wall-mounted version is expected to use a flat, square base beneath the display.

The countertop model will reportedly be offered in four colors: space gray, silver, starlight and pink. The wall-mounted version is expected to come only in space gray and silver.

Gurman also reported that HomeView will offer better sound quality than Apple's refreshed HomePod mini.

Pricing has not been disclosed.

New Apple TV and HomePod mini

HomeView is expected to headline a broader push into the home at Tuesday's event. Apple is also expected to introduce updated versions of its Apple TV streaming box and HomePod mini smart speaker, which reports said could reach customers as soon as Oct. 30.

The company is also reportedly partnering with LG Electronics on a lineup of smart home accessories, including smart locks, thermostats and video doorbells, designed to work seamlessly with Apple's ecosystem. Such a lineup would give consumers a ready-made set of devices to pair with HomeView.

Some reports have also suggested that Apple could announce a partnership with home security company ADT, though that has not been confirmed.

Filling a long-standing gap

For years, Apple has trailed rivals in the smart home market. Amazon's Echo devices and Alexa assistant, along with Google's Nest products, have dominated the category, offering a wide range of smart speakers and smart displays at relatively low prices.

Apple's previous efforts, including its HomeKit software framework and HomePod smart speakers, have struggled to gain the same traction. Critics have often pointed to Siri's limitations compared with competing voice assistants, as well as Apple's higher prices and narrower selection of compatible devices.

Analysts view HomeView as a potential turning point. By pairing a dedicated hub with an upgraded Siri and a lineup of partner accessories, Apple is attempting to create a more complete and easy-to-use smart home system, one that leverages the hundreds of millions of iPhone users already in its ecosystem.

Apple has also traditionally emphasized privacy and security, which could appeal to consumers concerned about data collection by smart home devices.

A long road to launch

Reports of an Apple smart home display have circulated for several years, with the project reportedly delayed in part by the company's work on improving Siri's artificial intelligence features.

Earlier reporting indicated that Apple has also explored more ambitious home devices, including a tabletop robot with a moving arm. HomeView is expected to be a simpler, more focused product without moving parts.

What to watch

Key questions heading into Tuesday's event include HomeView's price, how well the new Siri performs in everyday use and how many third-party smart home devices will work with the system at launch.

The device's success will likely depend on whether Apple can persuade consumers who already own Amazon or Google smart home products to switch, and whether its partnership with LG can deliver affordable accessories that make building an Apple-centered smart home more appealing.

Apple's "Welcome Home" event is scheduled for Tuesday in New York.