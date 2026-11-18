Robotic pool cleaners have long had a reputation for wandering aimlessly, bumping from wall to wall and hoping to cover the whole floor. Aiper's Scuba V3 takes a different approach.

The cordless robot uses an underwater camera and artificial intelligence to spot dirt and head straight for it. Independent reviewers have praised it as one of the smartest pool cleaners in its price range. It cleans the floor, walls and waterline, charges wirelessly on a dock, and costs far less than many premium rivals, making it one of the most compelling pool robots on the market.

What it is

The Scuba V3 is a battery-powered robotic pool cleaner for in-ground pools. Aiper markets it as the "World's 1st Cognitive AI Powered Essential Robotic Pool Cleaner."

Aiper, which says it was the world's No. 1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand by 2025 unit sales, citing Euromonitor International data, unveiled the Scuba V3 at the IFA electronics show in Berlin. It went on sale in Europe in early 2026.

It is Aiper's first pool robot with a built-in camera and object recognition. Rather than simply following a set pattern, it is designed to identify debris and target it.

Price and availability

Aiper set the Scuba V3's recommended retail price in Europe at €1,099. The company has at times also quoted a list price of €1,299.

In practice, the robot often sells for much less. It has been listed for about €899 on Amazon and through other retailers, and it fell to €849 during Amazon's Prime Day sale in June.

In the United States, Digital Trends listed a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $949.99, though it noted that prices have varied.

Aiper's European website does not list a fixed price on the product page. It offers up to €60 off a first purchase for customers who sign up.

Prices vary by country and retailer, so buyers should compare offers before purchasing.

The Scuba V3 is also sold in a bundle called the Experts Duo, which pairs it with Aiper's EcoSurfer S2 solar surface skimmer. The bundle's regular price is €1,498, and it has been discounted to €1,298 in promotions.

The standout: AI that hunts for dirt

The Scuba V3's biggest selling point is its AI-powered navigation.

Most robotic pool cleaners clean in a fixed or random pattern. The Scuba V3 uses an underwater camera combined with what Aiper calls VisionPath, an adaptive path-planning system that pairs AI vision with dToF depth sensing. The system is designed to avoid obstacles and cover the pool floor without repeating the same areas.

A feature called AI Patrol cleaning lets the robot actively search for debris. Aiper says patrol cleaning is 10 times faster than conventional cleaning, with a detection range of 2 meters and the ability to recognize more than 20 types of debris.

Independent reviewers have found that the system works.

Bob Vila tested the robot for about a month in a screened-in, in-ground pool in Florida that dealt mainly with sand, bugs and algae. Its reviewer found the robot identified debris and moved toward it instead of roaming randomly.

The reviewer wrote that "it actively targeted debris for faster, more efficient results."

Digital Trends said the robot detected and vacuumed potting soil and leaves during its testing, comparing it to a predator spotting its prey.

"The Scuba V3 punches above its weight-class with both outstanding performance and value," the Digital Trends reviewer wrote.

Trusted Reviews also praised its navigation, saying the AI system for spotting and removing debris "truly worked" in its tests.

Smart scheduling

The Scuba V3 also uses AI to plan when and how to clean.

A feature called AI Navium Mode builds cleaning plans on its own, based on the pool's size, weather conditions and cleaning history. It adjusts cleaning power and timing to match.

Pool owners can enter their pool's size and shape in the Aiper app, and the system automatically creates a weekly cleaning schedule. Aiper's product page promises "7 days of truly carefree" operation.

That means owners can largely set up the robot and let it decide when the pool needs cleaning, rather than starting each cycle by hand.

Floor, walls and waterline

The Scuba V3 cleans all three main areas of a pool: the floor, the walls and the waterline.

It uses tank treads to move around and climb walls, along with dual scrubbing brushes. Digital Trends found its wall climbing strong.

For the waterline, the area just below the surface where grime and oils tend to build up, the Scuba V3 uses a feature Aiper calls JetAssist. Digital Trends said JetAssist cleaned about an inch above the water line in its tests.

The robot also offers waterline retrieval. At the end of a cycle, it parks at the waterline so owners can lift it out easily, and the app sends a real-time alert.

Powerful suction and fine filtration

The Scuba V3 delivers 4,800 gallons per hour of suction, according to Aiper.

Debris is collected in a 3.5-liter basket using Aiper's MicroMesh multi-layer filtration system, which is designed to trap particles as small as 3 microns. That makes it effective at catching fine material such as pollen, dust and sand.

German review site Basic Tutorials highlighted the robot's superior 3-micron filtration, while Truthful Reviews described the suction as firm and the filtration effective for pollen and fine particles.

Reviewers have also noted that the two-stage filter is easy to remove, empty and rinse.

Lightweight and easy to handle

At 8.2 kilograms, or about 18.1 pounds, the Scuba V3 is light for a robot of its capabilities. Aiper markets it for one-handed handling.

Digital Trends counted the Scuba V3 among the lightest robotic pool cleaners it has tested and noted that Aiper managed to pack in a complex AI vision system without adding weight.

For owners who must lift the robot out of the pool regularly to empty its basket and charge it, a lighter machine makes a real difference.

Wireless charging dock

The Scuba V3 charges on a compact wireless charging dock, which also doubles as a tidy place to store the robot.

Wireless charging means there are no ports to connect, which avoids the hassle of drying off and plugging in a wet robot. Digital Trends listed the wireless dock as one of the robot's key advantages.

Aiper lists a charging time of about five hours, while German site Testsieger measured a full charge at about four hours.

Night cleaning and privacy

Dual LED lights help the Scuba V3 detect debris in low light, so it can work at night. Owners can run cleaning cycles while they sleep and wake up to a clean pool.

Because the robot uses a camera, some buyers may be concerned about privacy. Aiper says the Scuba V3 has TÜV-certified data privacy, with no image storage and no image upload.

Simple setup and app

Reviewers consistently found the Scuba V3 easy to set up and use.

Android Authority said setup took under five minutes, most of which was spent creating an Aiper account. It praised the robot as being "really good at cleaning without any manual interference."

POC Network said it took less than a minute to create an account and connect the robot in the app, which is available on both Apple and Android devices.

The robot also offers one-click activation, and owners can choose from four cleaning modes directly on the device without using the app.

Digital Trends described the app as intuitive. Aiper also supports smart diagnostics, automatic calibration and over-the-air software updates through the app.

Strong reviews across the board

The Scuba V3 has drawn widespread praise from reviewers.

POC Network said its upgrades, including the tank treads, AI camera, LED lights, AI scheduling app, wireless charging and MicroMesh filtering, make it "easily the best robotic pool cleaner we tested to date."

Digital Trends called the Scuba V3 a great value for the price. Trusted Reviews described it as a good-value pool cleaner with thorough and effective cleaning.

POC Network also found that, unlike in previous tests, the robot had no trouble moving from shallow to deeper sections of the pool.

What's in the box

The Scuba V3 comes with the robot, a wireless charging station, a user manual, a quick-start guide and two buoyancy foams.

Aiper offers a two-year warranty on the robot, according to Digital Trends.

What to keep in mind

The Scuba V3 is a strong performer, but buyers should be aware of a few limitations.

First, it does not skim the water's surface. Floating leaves and bugs require a separate solution. Digital Trends recommended pairing the robot with Aiper's EcoSurfer S2 solar skimmer, which is available in the Experts Duo bundle.

Second, battery life is moderate. Aiper rates the robot for up to 150 minutes per charge, and Digital Trends measured about 140 to 150 minutes. That is enough for small- to mid-sized pools, but some rivals run longer. Digital Trends noted that Aiper's own Scuba S1 Pro offers about 180 minutes for less money.

Third, steps can be a challenge. Digital Trends said the robot sometimes struggled with the second step in its test pool, requiring some manual cleaning.

Fourth, Wi-Fi does not work underwater. Like other cordless pool robots, the Scuba V3 loses its app connection once it is submerged. Digital Trends considered this acceptable. Because cleaning schedules are sent to the robot before it goes into the water, the limitation has little effect on daily use.

Basic Tutorials also noted that the robot's short window for waterline retrieval at the end of a cycle requires some attention from owners.

Who should buy it

The Scuba V3 is best suited to pool owners who:

Have small- to mid-sized in-ground pools, up to about 150 square meters

Want a cordless robot that cleans the floor, walls and waterline

Want smart, targeted cleaning instead of random wandering

Value a lightweight robot that is easy to lift out of the pool

Prefer wireless charging and automated scheduling

It may be less suited to owners of very large pools who need a longer battery life, or to those who mainly struggle with floating debris, for whom a surface skimmer may be the better choice.

The verdict

The Aiper Scuba V3 brings genuine intelligence to pool cleaning. Its AI camera and VisionPath navigation let it find and target dirt rather than simply roaming the pool, and reviewers say the system works in practice.

Strong suction, 3-micron filtration, wall and waterline cleaning, a lightweight design and a convenient wireless charging dock round out a well-designed package. Automated AI scheduling means owners can largely set it up and forget about it.

Its battery life is not the longest, it struggles occasionally with steps, and it does not clean the surface. But at a street price of around €899, often well below its list price, the Scuba V3 delivers smart, effective, cordless cleaning that rivals far more expensive robots.

For pool owners who want a cleaner that actually thinks about where it goes, the Scuba V3 is one of the strongest choices available.