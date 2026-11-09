Apple Vision Pro 2 Review: M5 Chip and Comfier Strap Make Apple's Headset Better, but Still Hard to Justify

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's second-generation Vision Pro headset is faster, smoother and more comfortable than the original, reviewers say, but it still struggles to justify its steep price for most people.

Apple did not officially name the device "Vision Pro 2." Whether called the M5 version or the late-2025 edition, it looks almost the same as the first model, though Apple says it is faster, has a better screen and is more comfortable.

What's new

The M5 chip is the biggest improvement, boosting performance and raising the frame rate to 120Hz.

Comfort was a key focus. Apple added tungsten weights to the back strap for better balance, and both the new "W" and "W Plus" bands feel stronger.

Battery

The external battery returns, lasting about 2.5 hours for normal tasks and about 3 hours of video.

Price

The headset starts at $3,499 for 256GB of storage.

Verdict

Reviewers agree the hardware improved, but the core problems remain. Gadget Radar called it "a better computer than its predecessor" but said it still is not an effortless everyday device.

NoobFeed said spatial computing still lacks a must-have experience to justify the cost, recommending it mainly for fans, developers and people deeply invested in Apple's ecosystem.

Others were more enthusiastic. Smart Glass Logic rated it 9.2 out of 10, calling it unmatched for productivity and visual fidelity but justifiable only for those with the budget and Apple ecosystem.