Sony Revives Original 1979 Walkman Headphones as $60 MDR-3R With USB-C, Plus a Stranger Things Edition

Sony has brought back the headphones that shipped with its original Walkman cassette player, pairing the 1979 design with modern USB-C connectivity.

Sony Electronics announced the MDR-3R, new USB-C-compatible wired headphones with a design inspired by the original MDR-3 model that debuted alongside the original Walkman TPS-L2 player.

Retro design, modern features

The headphones keep the original's 23mm drivers and blue and orange ear pads, with subtle refinements to the sound for modern listening. The design draws on details from the original headphones' hand drawings.

Sony added modern usability features such as USB-C connectivity, a built-in microphone for calls and an in-line remote control.

Because they are wired, users never have to worry about charging batteries or Bluetooth connection drops.

Price and availability

The MDR-3R is available now at a suggested retail price of $59.99 at Sony, Amazon, Best Buy and other authorized dealers. It costs £49 in the U.K.

A themed version is also coming. The MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition is available for preorder at $79.99 at Sony, Netflix and Amazon U.S. It is inspired by Max and the Upside Down, with red and black pads and an engraved logo.

Compatibility catch

There is a notable irony. The headphones won't connect to the original cassette Walkman or modern Walkman players, whose USB-C ports support only power and data.

Early reviews

Reviewers found the sound solid for the price, with clear mids and highs but limited bass and heavy noise bleed from the unsealed on-ear design; the build feels flimsy but very light at 38 grams.

Walkman revival

The launch extends Sony's nostalgia push. Last month, Sony revived the Walkman name for three high-end music players, topped by a $5,899 gold-plated model.