Motorola Signature 27 Arrives in US at $1,599 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and 200MP Zoom Camera

Motorola has launched its most powerful smartphone yet in North America, bringing the Signature 27 to U.S. buyers with Qualcomm's newest flagship processor, a massive battery and premium audio from Bang & Olufsen.

Motorola announced the Signature 27 for the U.S. at $1,599, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage as the only configuration available in North America.

Top-tier chip

The phone's processor is its biggest selling point. It was the first smartphone announced with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, the more powerful of Qualcomm's two new flagship chips.

That marks a strategic shift for the brand. The original Signature used a step-down Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, while Motorola has mostly avoided true flagship chipsets in recent conventional phones.

The company has high hopes for the device. Motorola executive Shivam Ranjan said, "This is the best phone we've ever created."

Cooling is upgraded to handle the power. An ArcticMesh cooling system includes a vapor chamber 40% larger than the previous generation's.

Screen and battery

The phone features a 6.8-inch tandem OLED display with 12,000 nits peak brightness and a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The battery is about 35% larger than the Signature 26's.

Cameras

Photography is a major focus. The Signature 27 features a 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 main camera.

Audio and AI

The phone is the first product from Motorola's partnership with Bang & Olufsen to feature Audio by B&O. It also integrates Google Gemini for contextual tasks, workflow automation and multimodal media generation.

Long support

Motorola has promised seven years of OS updates. GrapheneOS also identified the Signature 27 as its first supported Motorola phone.

Design and naming

It comes in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive, both with a textured rear finish. The name follows a new structure using the final two digits of the coming year.

Competition

The Signature 27 enters a fierce premium market dominated by Apple and Samsung. With its powerful chip, large battery and long software support, it represents Motorola's most serious attempt yet to compete at the very top of the U.S. smartphone market.