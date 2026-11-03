Leaked Code Suggests Apple HomeView Could Double as a HomeKit Security Camera With Home, Away and Sleep Modes

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's new HomeView smart home display may soon be able to work as a home security camera, according to code discovered in the device's latest software.

Strings found in HomeView Software 27.2 describe a security camera mode that would use HomeKit Secure Video, Apple's privacy-focused system for home cameras. Apple has not announced the feature.

What the code shows

The code was discovered by a researcher known online as pdfu, who has a history of finding hidden features in Apple software.

One setup screen in the software reads: "Your HomeView can be used as a security camera with HomeKit Secure Video," according to Android Authority.

The code describes four camera modes: Off; Detect Activity; Stream; and Stream & Allow Recording.

In Detect Activity mode, the device would detect motion and send alerts without recording or allowing live streaming. Stream mode would let household members view a live feed without recording, while the final mode would allow both streaming and recording.

Users could also set different camera behaviors depending on whether they are home, away or asleep.

Privacy safeguards

The code also points to several privacy protections.

Only members of a household would be able to view streams and recordings, according to the strings. A green light would appear and a sound would play when someone views a stream or when recording begins.

Household members would receive notifications whenever security camera settings change.

Another string suggests that when the Home app is open on a household member's device, HomeView may take photos to refresh its camera preview, also accompanied by a green light.

The code also includes a configuration for 1080p video at 30 frames per second, along with microphone input, for HomeKit Secure Video sessions.

Built-in camera

HomeView already has a built-in 12-megapixel camera used for FaceTime calls and facial recognition. The security feature would use that same camera.

HomeKit Secure Video analyzes footage on the device, encrypts it end to end and stores recordings through Apple's iCloud+ subscription plans, rather than requiring a separate security subscription.

About HomeView

Apple launched HomeView in October as a central hub for controlling smart home devices, viewing security camera feeds and using Siri. The device has a 7-inch display.

HomeView Software 27.2 was released on Oct. 30.

Edge over rivals

If released, the feature could give Apple an advantage over some competing smart displays. Google's Pixel Tablet, which can serve as a smart home hub, does not function as a security camera.

Some reviewers had questioned why Apple did not include security camera features when HomeView launched.

Not confirmed

Apple has not said whether or when the feature will be released. Code strings in software do not guarantee that a feature will launch, and Apple sometimes tests features internally that are never released.

Given Apple's focus on privacy, analysts said the company may be taking extra time to refine the feature before making it available.

It is also not clear whether the camera features would be turned on by default.