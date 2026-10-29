Days after Apple's first foldable iPhone went on sale, a small number of owners have reported cracks spreading across the device's inner screen. Independent teardowns point to three factors that may help explain why, though the exact cause has not been confirmed.

The $1,999 iPhone Duo launched Oct. 23 and quickly sold through its initial supply. Within hours, photos began appearing online showing damage along the center fold of the 7.6-inch inner display, often a crack or a bright line of stuck pixels running from the crease to one edge.

Apple has acknowledged the problem. In a statement to tech site 9to5Mac, the company said it was "aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units."

"If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement," Apple said.

The company has not said what is causing the damage or how many phones are affected. But teardowns by repair specialist iFixit and independent testers point to three possible culprits.

1. A stress point at the hinge's center

The leading theory involves the phone's complex hinge, which uses gears, springs, interlocking metal joints and a "waterdrop" design that lets the display bend in a loop rather than folding flat.

iFixit built a 3D model of the hinge using CT scans, teardown footage and Apple's patent filings, then compared it with photos of damaged screens posted by owners. It found that the breaks tend to cluster in the same area: where a flexible cable connecting the phone's two halves crosses the hinge's central support.

In one simulation, iFixit found that the hinge's center support bar did not drop far enough when the phone was closed. That caused the folding screen to press down on the bar, creating a stress hotspot right where cracks have appeared.

iFixit also raised a related possibility: curved guide rails that rise as the phone folds could interfere with the screen if they don't move as designed. Several structural edges meet near the affected area, which could concentrate stress further.

iFixit stressed that it has not definitively identified the cause.

2. Dust and debris getting into the hinge

The second factor is dust.

The iPhone Duo carries an IP68 rating, meaning it is designed to be dust-tight and to withstand submersion in water. But in iFixit's dust test, fine particles still reached the hinge mechanism, which then began making crunching sounds.

iFixit noted that the phone's internal electronics appear to be sealed, but the hinge itself is not fully protected. Debris trapped inside could interfere with the moving parts or press against the underside of the screen.

That matches what many owners describe. Users have reported hearing or feeling a crunch while folding or unfolding the phone, followed by the appearance of lines or cracks on the display.

iFixit noted that less dust entered the Duo's hinge than in some rival foldables it has tested, including Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

3. A hinge part that can break under strain

The third factor comes from a teardown by YouTuber CuriousHagi, as reported by AppleInsider.

During punishing tests that included exposing the phone to dirt and bending the hinge backward, the phone would no longer close properly. When he reopened it from a partly closed position, he heard a loud snap, and a large white area of damage spread across the inner screen from the crease.

After taking the phone apart, he found that a hinge element connected to an upper support plate had sheared off at exactly the spot where the screen crack began. That piece was slightly thinner than the hinge elements above and below it, which could make it more likely to break. He also found crush marks on nearby parts and what appeared to be an impact mark on the underside of the display.

AppleInsider said the most likely sequence was that the hinge failed to mesh properly, a section sheared off, and the broken piece struck the screen.

That test involved deliberate abuse, and experts caution that bending a foldable phone backward is not normal use. Still, it shows how a failure in one small part could damage the display.

How widespread is it?

So far, the problem appears limited. AppleInsider said it checked with sources at Apple Genius Bars in seven stores, including four flagship locations. As of Oct. 24, none had seen phones brought in with broken screens, and a later check found just one case across all seven stores.

9to5Mac also noted that some images circulating online appeared to be fake or AI-generated, though others seemed genuine.

Early hardware problems are common with new product launches, especially for mechanically complex devices. Samsung, Google and other manufacturers faced hinge and screen issues with earlier generations of their foldables.

Apple's confidence before launch

Apple promoted the Duo's hinge and display engineering heavily before launch. Asked by TechRadar whether the screen's crease would become more visible over time, Tom Marieb, Apple's vice president of hardware engineering, said: "Hold us accountable to that, please."

iFixit praised many aspects of the design, giving the phone a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10, the highest it has given a foldable. "For a first attempt, Apple has done well," it said. "But you'd better baby that screen, Duo owners."

What owners should do

Owners who notice cracks, lines or other damage on the inner screen should contact AppleCare. According to 9to5Mac, customers do not need Apple's paid AppleCare+ plan to request a replacement, and those who bought through a carrier should go to Apple directly.

Experts also recommend avoiding sand and fine dust, not bending the hinge backward, and opening and closing the phone gently.

Apple has not said whether it will change the hinge design or manufacturing process for future units.