Apple iPad Mini A20 Pro Review: First OLED Mini Is Thinner, Faster and Near-Perfect, but It Costs $200 More

Apple's newest iPad mini delivers the biggest upgrade in the small tablet's history, with critics praising its first-ever OLED display, slimmer design and powerful A20 Pro chip. The catch, reviewers agree, is a significantly higher price.

The new tablet replaces a model that had grown dated. The previous iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip was discontinued on Oct. 26, 2026, with the announcement of the new model.

OLED arrives

The display is the headline change. It is the first iPad mini with an OLED screen, a major step forward from the standard LCD the model has used for years.

Apple fit a slightly larger 8.5-inch display into the same footprint. The OLED panel offers twice the peak brightness for HDR content at 1,200 nits, while standard brightness rose from 500 to 600 nits.

TechRadar was effusive in its verdict. Its reviewer said "the iPad mini is an absolute joy to use," adding that the move to OLED makes a world of difference.

Thinner and tougher

The device is thinner and lighter than the model it replaces. Trusted Reviews noted it is also the first IP-rated iPad. The new model carries an IP67 rating.

Serious performance

The A20 Pro chip comes from the same family powering the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo. It is built on a 2-nanometre process.

Benchmarks were impressive. TechRadar's review unit scored 3,998 in Geekbench 7 single-core tests and 11,485 in multi-core. Trusted Reviews found its single-core performance beats an iPad Air with an M3 chip, and called the tablet "agonisingly close to perfection."

The new model also supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread.

The drawbacks

Price is the main complaint. Engadget noted it is $200 more expensive than the last iPad mini was at launch. In the U.K., it costs £699.

Some critics wanted more for the money. The Disconnekt said it expected a 120Hz display at that price, and noted buyers must choose the 512GB model to get the full A20 Pro chip.

Color options shrank as well. The tablet comes only in midnight and starlight shades.

Verdict

Despite the higher cost, reviewers widely agree it is the best small tablet Apple has made. HardwareZone even advised owners of the previous model who love the form factor to upgrade, despite the substantial price increase.