Apple's First Touchscreen MacBook Pro Arrives With OLED Display, Starting at $2,899 as Sales Begin Today

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's first touchscreen Mac goes on sale Friday, ending years of resistance by the company to touch-enabled laptops and bringing an OLED display to the MacBook Pro for the first time.

Apple says the laptop reaches customers, Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers starting Friday, Nov. 6. Preorders opened Oct. 28 in 30 countries and regions, including the U.S.

A long-awaited change

The launch marks a major shift in Apple's approach. The Mac resisted a touchscreen throughout former CEO Tim Cook's tenure, although the new laptops were developed under his leadership. The machine was launched by Apple CEO John Ternus at an event in Los Angeles on Oct. 28.

The device is officially called the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and is Apple's first laptop with an OLED screen and the first Mac with touch input.

Display

The screen is the headline feature. Apple lists up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR and SDR brightness, a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio and support for P3 and Adobe RGB color gamuts, along with up to 1,000 nits of sustained full-screen brightness. It also supports refresh rates up to 120Hz for smoother motion.

The touchscreen brings familiar iPhone and iPad gestures to the Mac.

Thinner and lighter

The new models are the first redesign of the MacBook Pro since 2021, and they bring back the light-up Apple logo, last seen on a MacBook Pro in 2016.

The laptops are noticeably lighter. The 14-inch MacBook Pro weighs 3 pounds, about half a pound less than the existing version, while the 16-inch model weighs 4 pounds, 0.7 pounds lighter than before. Apple says the 16-inch model is "nearly a millimeter thinner" and attributes the reduction to the OLED display stack.

Performance

The chips are familiar. The systems use Apple's existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips and offer up to 16TB of storage and 128GB of memory. They ship with macOS 27, which Apple calls Golden Gate.

A premium price

Apple is charging heavily for the new technology. U.S. starting prices are $2,899 for the 14-inch M5 Pro model, $3,399 for the 16-inch M5 Pro, $4,499 for the 14-inch M5 Max and $4,799 for the 16-inch M5 Max.

Engadget said the 14-inch model's starting price is the highest launch price it has seen for a MacBook Pro. A fully loaded 16-inch model with an M5 Max chip costs $14,549.

Buyers have a cheaper option. The new models carry a $400 premium over the mini-LED MacBook Pro, which stays on sale with the same M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6, announced Oct. 27, starts at $1,999.

Demand outlook

Analysts expect a gradual adoption curve. One research firm forecasts 1.2 million to 1.5 million OLED MacBook Pro shipments in 2027 and expects the $2,899 starting price, together with continued availability of mini-LED models, to limit near-term upgrades.