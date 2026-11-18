For pool owners, skimming leaves, bugs and pollen off the water is one of the most tedious parts of summer. Aiper's Surfer S2, also sold as the EcoSurfer S2, is designed to make that chore almost disappear.

The solar-powered robotic skimmer floats on the surface of a pool and collects debris around the clock. When its battery runs low, it steers itself toward the sun to recharge. Independent reviewers have largely praised it as one of the most hands-off pool gadgets available, and at a price below many rival smart skimmers, it is a strong value for pool owners who want to spend less time with a net.

What it is

The Surfer S2 is a cordless robotic pool skimmer. Unlike traditional robotic pool cleaners that crawl along the floor and walls, it works only on the water's surface. That is where most visible debris collects, including leaves, insects, pollen, dust and other floating material.

Aiper, which says it was the world's No. 1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand by 2025 unit sales, citing Euromonitor International data, markets the device as the "Industry's First Smart Surfer Skimmer with Complete APP Integration."

The Surfer S2 is the follow-up to Aiper's original Surfer S1. The newer model adds a stronger motor, a bigger debris basket, improved obstacle sensing and an upgraded solar charging system.

It works in regular and irregularly shaped pools, as well as pools with attached spas or lounge areas.

Price and availability

The Surfer S2 has a list price of $399.99. It is frequently discounted, and it has commonly sold for about $359.99 on Amazon. Home Depot has listed it at $384.60.

When the skimmer launched in early 2025, it carried a listed regular price of $539.99, though early launch deals brought it down to about $340.

Aiper's own website does not list a fixed price on the product page. Instead, it promotes rewards points worth up to $80 in coupons and up to $100 off a first purchase for customers who sign up for emails.

Prices change frequently, so buyers should compare retailers before purchasing.

At around $360 to $400, the Surfer S2 costs well below many premium robotic pool cleaners. That makes it an accessible entry point into automated pool care.

Standout feature: SolarSeeker charging

The Surfer S2's main selling point is its solar charging, which Aiper calls SolarSeeker.

A large solar panel on top of the unit collects sunlight while it skims. When the battery runs low, the skimmer moves to a sunny spot in the pool, recharges for about 15 minutes, then resumes cleaning.

That means that in sunny conditions, the Surfer S2 can, in theory, run almost continuously without being plugged in.

Reviewers have backed this up. Android Authority, which called the Surfer S2 the most hands-off robot pool skimmer its reviewer had used, said owners in mostly sunny locations might never need to plug it in.

"It can keep the Aiper Surfer S2 running as long as the sun is shining," the Android Authority reviewer wrote.

POC Network, which also tested the skimmer, reported that the unit always had at least a 90% charge during its tests, which took place in a consistently sunny location.

For homeowners, this is the key appeal. The Surfer S2 can largely stay in the pool, and owners only need to remove it to empty the debris basket or add chlorine tablets.

Long battery life

When sunlight is limited, the Surfer S2 relies on its battery. Aiper rates it for up to 35 hours of operation on a single charge from the included adapter. A full charge with the adapter takes about four to six hours.

That is a significant battery rating for a pool skimmer. It means that even after several cloudy days, the device can keep working for a long time before it needs a manual charge.

POC Network noted that it could not verify the full 35-hour claim, because solar charging kept the unit topped up throughout testing.

Cleaning performance

The Surfer S2 uses two brushless propellers to move around the pool and a brushless impeller to draw in debris through a large suction port. Aiper says the S2 has improved suction compared with earlier models.

Debris is collected in a 4-liter, top-loaded basket that slides out like a drawer. The basket uses a fine 150-micron filter, which is designed to catch small particles such as dust, pollen and sand as well as larger leaves and insects.

Independent testing found the skimmer effective at clearing floating debris.

POC Network deliberately added a large number of dead leaves to its test pool to see how quickly the skimmer would clean up.

"Within an hour or so, most of the leaves had been picked up by the EcoSurfer S2," the reviewer wrote.

The publication said the device works as advertised and gathers up all the floating debris in the pool. It gave the Surfer S2 a score of 9.5 out of 10 and rated it "Highly Recommended."

Android Authority similarly found that the skimmer handles both fine and large debris and collects all floating debris over time.

DebrisGuard keeps the mess inside

One common complaint about pool skimmers is that debris can spill back out of the basket when the unit stops, reverses or bumps into a wall.

Aiper addresses this with what it calls DebrisGuard, a design that uses an aquadynamic baffle to reduce debris overflow when the skimmer docks or reverses direction. The goal is to keep collected leaves and dirt inside the basket rather than releasing them back into the water.

The enclosed side-drawer basket is also designed to be easy to empty. POC Network said the filter box is easy to remove, rinse and replace, and called it "incredibly efficient."

Built-in chlorine dispenser

The Surfer S2 doubles as a chlorine dispenser, a useful extra that sets it apart from basic skimmers.

The unit has a built-in compartment for 3-inch chlorine tablets, with an adjustable flow rate. As the skimmer moves around the pool, it can help distribute chlorine across the water, potentially replacing a separate floating chlorinator.

For pool owners, that means one less device floating in the pool and one less maintenance task to manage.

Smart navigation and safety features

The Surfer S2 uses two optical sensors to detect and avoid obstacles such as walls, steps and ladders.

It also has an anti-stranding design and an automatic self-rescue function, which help it avoid getting stuck in shallow areas or corners. POC Network noted that anti-stranding bars help the skimmer stay out of shallow areas, and that a foam noodle helps protect the intake.

Aiper says the unit is also built to resist high temperatures and ultraviolet light, which matters for a device designed to sit in the sun all day.

App control

The Surfer S2 connects to Aiper's smartphone app over Wi-Fi. Aiper describes it as offering complete app integration.

Through the app, owners can:

Start and stop cleaning with one touch

Set custom cleaning schedules

Steer the skimmer manually with a remote-control function

Monitor battery levels

View cleaning history and receive notifications

The app also offers different operating modes. Auto mode runs the skimmer continuously, while Eco mode runs it in three-hour cycles, three hours on and three hours off. Owners can also choose cleaning paths such as Full Coverage or Edge Guard.

Android Authority described the app as clean and simple and noted that its reviewer barely needed to use it after the initial setup. That is a sign of how much the skimmer can run on its own.

POC Network said the skimmer connected to the app easily and stayed connected because it remains on the surface. The publication recommended relying on the app's scheduling for routine cleaning unless debris is constantly blowing into the pool.

The remote-control function can be useful for directing the skimmer toward a specific patch of leaves.

Part of a bigger system

The Surfer S2 can also work alongside Aiper's underwater robotic cleaners. It is the surface half of Aiper's Experts Duo system, which pairs it with the Scuba V3 floor and wall cleaner for complete top-to-bottom pool coverage.

The Experts Duo launched at a special price of $1,299.99, compared with a list price of $1,499.98.

For buyers who already own an underwater robot, the Surfer S2 can fill the surface-cleaning gap. Floor cleaners generally cannot reach floating debris before it sinks.

What's in the box

The Surfer S2 comes with the skimmer unit and a DC charger.

What to keep in mind

The Surfer S2 earns strong marks, but buyers should understand its limits.

First, it is a surface skimmer only. It does not vacuum the pool floor or scrub walls, so pool owners will still need a separate cleaner for debris that sinks.

Second, its cleaning pattern is random. Android Authority noted that the Surfer S2's sensors are mainly used for obstacle avoidance rather than finding debris, so it may pass near leaves several times before picking them up. Its reviewer said the skimmer was relatively slow to clear debris but eventually got it all.

Third, solar performance depends on sunlight. Pools in shaded yards or cloudy climates will rely more on the battery and may need occasional manual charging.

Not every reviewer has been impressed. The Pool Nerd, a pool equipment review site, was less positive after its testing. It said the S2 was bulkier than the original Surfer and performed poorly in its tests, though it acknowledged the skimmer works for pools with light debris loads and that the solar charging works well.

POC Network also noted that the remote control was sometimes slow to respond.

Aiper's product page does not list the skimmer's dimensions, weight or detailed warranty terms. Buyers who need those details should check with the retailer or Aiper directly.

Who should buy it

The Surfer S2 is best suited for pool owners who:

Spend time skimming leaves, bugs and pollen from their pool every day

Live in sunny climates where solar charging can keep the unit running

Want an affordable way to automate surface cleaning

Want a built-in chlorine dispenser to reduce separate equipment

Already own an underwater robotic cleaner and want to add surface coverage

It may be less suited to pools with very heavy debris from overhanging trees, where a faster or more targeted skimmer could be better. It is also not a fit for buyers looking for a single device to clean the entire pool.

The verdict

The Aiper Surfer S2 does one job, keeping the pool surface clean, and it does it with very little effort from its owner.

Its standout SolarSeeker charging lets it run for long stretches without being plugged in, while its 35-hour battery provides backup on cloudy days. A fine 150-micron filter, a 4-liter basket and the DebrisGuard design help it capture and hold everything from pollen to leaves. A built-in chlorine dispenser and easy app control add value beyond basic skimming.

Independent reviewers have largely praised it, with POC Network rating it 9.5 out of 10 and Android Authority calling it a great, affordable convenience upgrade for pool owners.

It is not the fastest skimmer, and it will not clean the pool floor. But for about $360 to $400, the Surfer S2 offers an effective, low-maintenance way to keep a pool's surface clean all season. For many pool owners, it could mean putting away the skimming net for good.