SYDNEY — Shares of Sunrise Energy Metals Ltd fell 7% on Tuesday as the scandium developer was swept up in a broad selloff in Australian mining stocks.

Sunrise shares fell 85 cents, or 7.03%, to A$11.24 in Tuesday trade. They traded between A$10.96 and A$11.66 during the session.

About 391,433 shares changed hands. The company has a market value of about A$1.9 billion.

The fall made Sunrise one of the worst performers among large Australian stocks on a day when the S&P/ASX 200 dropped about 1.5%.

Caught in sector rout

No company announcement had been confirmed as the trigger for Tuesday's decline at the time of writing.

Instead, the drop appeared to reflect broad selling in resources stocks. Rare earth and critical minerals stocks were among the hardest hit after a U.S.-listed fund tracking rare earths fell 5.9% overnight.

The ASX materials sector fell 2.7% on Tuesday morning, as copper, lithium, uranium and rare earth miners followed losses in their U.S. peers.

Big gains over the past year

Despite Tuesday's fall, Sunrise remains one of the strongest-performing stocks on the ASX over the past year. Its shares are up about 142% over the last 12 months, according to market data.

That huge rally has made the stock vulnerable to sharp pullbacks when market sentiment turns, as investors lock in profits.

The Syerston project

Sunrise is developing the Syerston scandium project in New South Wales, about 450 kilometers west of Sydney. The company says it is one of the largest and highest-grade scandium deposits in the world.

An updated ore reserve supports a project life of 32 years, with annual production of about 60 tonnes of scandium oxide.

Scandium is a rare metal used to make strong, lightweight aluminum alloys for aerospace and defense, as well as in fuel cells and some electronics.

The project has drawn growing interest because of China's dominance in scandium supply. Global supplies have been tight since China imposed export controls on several critical minerals in April 2025.

U.S. backing

Sunrise has attracted significant U.S. interest in recent months.

In October, the company granted U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin an option to buy up to 15 tonnes of scandium oxide produced over five years from Syerston.

It also received a letter of interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for up to US$67 million in financing support for the project.

The company has raised about A$98 million through share placements to fund pre-construction work at Syerston.

Sunrise is backed by mining billionaire Robert Friedland, who serves as co-chairman.

Volatile trading

Small and mid-sized critical minerals stocks tend to be highly volatile, rising sharply on positive news and falling just as quickly when investor sentiment toward the sector turns.

Tuesday's decline reflected that pattern, as investors sold mining stocks across the board in response to falling commodity prices and a global retreat from riskier assets.

What's next

Investors will be watching for progress on financing and construction at Syerston, as well as any new offtake deals with customers.

The direction of the broader resources sector, and of U.S. policy on critical minerals, is also likely to affect the stock in the near term.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.