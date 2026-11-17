SYDNEY — Shares of Mineral Resources Ltd fell more than 5% on Tuesday as weakness in lithium and iron ore prices deepened recent losses for the Western Australian mining company.

Mineral Resources shares fell A$2.43, or 5.32%, to A$43.26 in Tuesday trade. They traded between A$42.90 and A$44.69.

About 380,445 shares changed hands. The company has a market value of about A$8.6 billion.

Second day of heavy losses

The fall extended Monday's losses, when Mineral Resources fell 3.6% and was among the worst performers on the ASX 200. The company led losses in the iron ore sector on Monday alongside Champion Iron.

The stock has now fallen nearly 9% in two sessions. It closed at A$47.34 on Friday.

Lithium and iron ore weakness

Mineral Resources is exposed to both lithium and iron ore, two commodities that have been under pressure.

On Monday, the ASX was hit by what analysts described as major breakdowns in iron ore, copper and lithium prices. Weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data hurt demand expectations for steelmaking raw materials and battery metals.

Overnight, a U.S.-listed fund tracking lithium stocks fell 3.3%, adding to the pressure on Australian lithium producers on Tuesday.

Broad market selloff

The decline came as the broader Australian market fell sharply. The S&P/ASX 200 dropped about 1.5% on Tuesday morning, with all 11 sectors lower. The materials sector fell 2.7%.

The local selloff followed heavy losses on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq dropped 2.5% amid worries about artificial intelligence stocks and the leadership crisis at Nvidia.

About the company

Mineral Resources, based in Perth, has three main businesses: mining services, iron ore and lithium. It provides crushing, processing and other services to the mining industry and operates its own iron ore and lithium mines in Western Australia.

The company's lithium operations include interests in the Wodgina and Mount Marion mines. Its iron ore business centers on the Onslow Iron project in the Pilbara region.

The company's earnings are sensitive to commodity prices, which makes the stock highly volatile.

Share price performance

Mineral Resources shares are down about 13.5% over the past year, according to market data. The company has faced several challenges in recent years, including the effects of a long slump in lithium prices and scrutiny of its corporate governance.

What's next

Investors will be watching lithium and iron ore prices, as well as the progress of Onslow Iron, which is central to the company's growth plans.

Any signs of stronger demand from China could help lift commodity prices and support the stock. But in the near term, Mineral Resources is likely to keep moving with the broader resources sector, which has fallen sharply over the past week.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.