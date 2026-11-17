Shares of Nvidia Corp. fell again on Monday as investors stayed cautious about the leadership crisis at the AI chipmaker a day before it reports its first quarterly results since Jensen Huang's resignation.

Nvidia shares fell 2.38% to $158.98 as of 11:04 a.m. Eastern time. The company was once again the heaviest weight on the U.S. stock market, given its huge size.

The decline dragged the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite down about 1.5% in early trading.

Worst week since April 2025

Nvidia is coming off its worst week since April 2025. The stock tumbled after the company's board announced on Nov. 12 that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and board member.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it for more than three decades, overseeing its rise to become the leading supplier of chips that power artificial intelligence. His departure followed reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving an executive at a major Nvidia customer.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO.

Earnings test Tuesday

Nvidia will report fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday after the market closes. Kress is set to speak after the report.

The company had guided for revenue of about $108 billion for the quarter. Investors will watch for any changes to the company's outlook, as well as signs of whether the leadership turmoil is affecting customers or strategy.

Investors will also be watching for comments on export restrictions on advanced chips to China and on whether those rules were followed in sales to Chinese companies.

Investigation continues

The board has said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised. However, an FBI investigation is ongoing, according to reports.

President Donald Trump has said Huang did not endanger U.S. national security.

Reports suggest Huang has discussed a possible return. Two major investors, Altimeter and Atreides, have urged the board to consider all options. The comeback reports have not lifted the stock, however.

Ripple effects across AI

Nvidia's troubles have spread across the AI industry. Beyond its chips, Nvidia's cash has helped fund companies across the sector, and its leadership change has raised questions about AI spending more broadly.

"The market was already worried about this risk before what happened at Nvidia," said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "Now the risk has become even more serious."

Commerzbank Research analysts also pointed to Nvidia as the main source of market anxiety. "The dominant driver of risk sentiment is the continuing fallout from the leadership turmoil at AI chip leader Nvidia," they said.

Investors were already worried that AI stock prices had risen too far, too fast. Concerns about possible limits on new AI data center construction have added to the uncertainty.

Market backdrop

Other chip stocks also fell sharply. Micron, SK Hynix and Broadcom each dropped about 4% to 6%.

The 10-year Treasury yield eased slightly to 5.13% but remained well above its level earlier in the month, after a worse-than-expected inflation report last week raised fears of higher interest rates.

Nvidia's results on Tuesday are seen as a major test for the entire AI trade. Strong numbers and a clear message on leadership could help calm the market, while any sign of weakness could deepen the selloff.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.