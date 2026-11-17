Chip Stocks Bleed as Nvidia Crisis Drags Nasdaq Lower, Micron, SK Hynix and Broadcom Lead Semiconductor Rout

Semiconductor stocks fell sharply on Monday as the leadership crisis at Nvidia continued to weigh on the artificial intelligence industry. The selling pulled the Nasdaq composite down about 1.5%.

Memory chipmakers were among the hardest hit. As of 11:04 a.m. Eastern time, Micron Technology was down 5.59% at $734.81, and SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares fell 5.52% to $124.51.

Broadcom fell 3.82% to $333.74, and Nvidia lost 2.38% to $158.98.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell more than 3% in early trading.

Selling focused on tech

The selloff was concentrated in technology. The S&P 500 was down about 0.9% in early trading, on track for a third straight loss, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed.

The gap between the indexes showed investors were cutting their exposure to AI and chip stocks rather than dumping stocks across the board.

Nvidia at the center

The main driver was the continuing fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation last week. Nvidia's chips power much of the world's AI technology, and its spending supports companies across the industry.

"The market was already worried about this risk before what happened at Nvidia," said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "Now the risk has become even more serious."

Nvidia reports quarterly results on Tuesday after the market closes. It will be its first report under interim CEO Colette Kress and is seen as a major test for the AI trade.

Memory makers hit hardest

Memory stocks faced extra pressure. A U.S. federal judge allowed a proposed class-action lawsuit to proceed against Micron, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The suit alleges they coordinated to limit DRAM supply and raise prices. The claims have not been proven.

SanDisk fell about 8.5%, and Western Digital dropped about 6%.

A report from research firm SemiAnalysis also weighed on the sector. The firm cut its 2028 forecast for global AI accelerator spending by about 28% and its 2030 forecast by about 40%. It cited weaker demand, tighter financing and regulatory scrutiny.

Rotation reverses

Some chipmakers had initially gained from Nvidia's troubles, as investors bet competitors could win market share. That trade has unwound.

Advanced Micro Devices fell about 4% on Monday after a roughly 9% drop on Friday. Broadcom also fell for a second straight day after a downgrade from Rothschild & Co Redburn.

AI infrastructure company CoreWeave fell about 5%.

Global selling

The weakness extended beyond Wall Street. South Korea's KOSPI fell 3.6% and Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.4%, both dragged down by tech stocks.

In Seoul, SK Hynix fell about 6.7% and Samsung about 4.5%.

Rates add pressure

High bond yields added to the pressure on tech. The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 5.13% from 5.15% on Friday but stayed well above its low of 4.80% earlier this month. Yields jumped last week after a worse-than-expected inflation report.

Higher yields tend to hurt growth stocks, since they make future profits worth less in today's terms.

What's next

All eyes are on Nvidia's results on Tuesday. Investors want to know whether AI demand remains strong and how the company plans to move forward without its founder.

A strong report could ease some of the fear gripping chip stocks. A disappointing one could deepen the selloff across a sector that has driven much of the stock market's gains in recent years.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.