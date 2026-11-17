Micron Stock Sinks Below $740 as AI Chip Selloff, DRAM Price-Fixing Lawsuit Hammer Memory Giant on Monday

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell more than 5% on Monday as a broad selloff in artificial intelligence chip stocks hit memory makers. A court ruling allowing a price-fixing lawsuit to move forward added to the pressure.

Micron shares fell $43.50, or 5.59%, to $734.81 as of 11:04 a.m. Eastern time on the Nasdaq. The stock had closed at $778.31 on Friday.

Earlier in the session, the shares had fallen as much as about 7.5%.

AI selloff spreads

The decline came as investors sold AI-linked semiconductor stocks across the board. The selloff was driven largely by the leadership crisis at Nvidia, the world's leading AI chipmaker, after CEO Jensen Huang resigned last week.

Micron is a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, and other DRAM chips used alongside Nvidia's AI processors. That makes it highly sensitive to any change in expectations for AI spending.

Other memory stocks also fell sharply. SanDisk dropped about 8.5%, and Western Digital fell about 6%. SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares lost more than 5%.

Pressure also came from a report by research firm SemiAnalysis, which cut its forecasts for global spending on AI chips. It lowered its 2028 estimate for AI accelerator capital spending by about 28%, to $758 billion from $1.054 trillion, and its 2030 forecast by about 40%.

The firm cited weaker demand momentum, tighter financing for AI projects and political and regulatory scrutiny that could slow the construction of data centers.

Lawsuit moves forward

Micron also faces legal pressure. On Nov. 14, a U.S. federal judge in California rejected Micron's motion to dismiss a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit.

The suit alleges that Micron, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix coordinated to restrict the supply of DDR4 and DDR5 memory chips and push up prices. The three companies together control more than 90% of the global DRAM market.

The ruling allows the case to proceed to the evidence-gathering stage. The allegations have not been proven in court.

A tough few months

Monday's drop adds to a steep decline for Micron. The stock is down about 23% over the past three months.

The shares have fallen below several closely watched technical levels. Micron is trading well below its 20-day moving average of about $838 and its 50-day average of about $944. It has also dropped below its 200-day moving average of about $766, a level many traders use to gauge a stock's longer-term trend.

Analysts still see strong pricing

Some analysts remain positive. KeyBanc analyst John Vinh expects memory pricing to hold up through 2027 and kept a $1,750 price target on the stock.

Memory prices have been strong because of huge demand from AI data centers, which need large amounts of high-speed memory. That has driven record results for Micron, which reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $54.23 billion in September.

But concerns are growing about future supply. Seven new memory plants from SK Hynix and Samsung are set to come online in 2028, which could ease shortages and pressure prices. Analysts have also noted signs of weakness in NAND flash spot prices.

What's next

Investors will be watching Nvidia's quarterly results, due Tuesday after the market closes, for signs of whether AI demand remains strong.

Micron is scheduled to report its next quarterly results on Dec. 16. Those results will give a clearer picture of memory pricing and demand for its HBM chips.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.