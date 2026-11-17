Broadcom Drops for Second Day as Rothschild Downgrade, Nvidia Turmoil Deepen AI Chip Selloff on Wall Street

Shares of Broadcom Inc. fell for a second straight day on Monday, hit by an analyst downgrade and broader worries about the artificial intelligence industry following the leadership crisis at Nvidia.

Broadcom shares fell 3.82% to $333.74 as of 11:04 a.m. Eastern time on the Nasdaq. Earlier in the session, the stock had been down as much as about 5%.

The stock lost about 5% on Friday.

Downgrade adds pressure

Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Broadcom to neutral and cut its price target sharply to $398 from $595.

Analyst Mike Harrison pointed to the stock's valuation. "Guidance implies Broadcom trades at 11x FY28 EPS," he said.

The downgrade came as investors reconsidered their bets on companies tied to AI spending.

From winner to loser

Broadcom had initially held up during last week's Nvidia-led selloff. Some investors bet that uncertainty over Nvidia's future without CEO Jensen Huang could benefit competitors in AI chips.

Broadcom designs custom AI chips for big tech companies, giving it an alternative path into the AI market. That made it look like a potential winner if customers moved away from Nvidia.

But that view has faded. Commerzbank Research analysts said the fallout from Nvidia's leadership turmoil remains the main force driving market sentiment. "The dominant driver of risk sentiment is the continuing fallout from the leadership turmoil at AI chip leader Nvidia," they said.

Investors have since sold AI-related chip stocks more broadly, including those that first benefited from Nvidia's troubles.

Sector-wide selling

Broadcom was not alone. Advanced Micro Devices, another Nvidia rival that initially gained on the news, fell about 4%. AMD had dropped about 9% on Friday.

Memory makers Micron and SK Hynix both fell more than 5%, and Nvidia lost more than 2%. The Nasdaq composite fell about 1.5%.

Other analysts were more positive on some chipmakers. William Blair upgraded AMD to outperform, with analyst Sebastien Naji saying the company is "in the early innings of a multiyear earnings growth trajectory as it continues to execute in server CPUs." Oppenheimer also upgraded AMD.

AI spending concerns

A key worry is whether the huge spending on AI infrastructure can continue. Research firm SemiAnalysis cut its forecasts for AI accelerator spending, citing weaker demand momentum, tighter financing and regulatory scrutiny.

Broadcom's AI business depends heavily on spending by large tech companies building data centers. Any slowdown in that investment could weigh on its growth.

Rising interest rates have added to the pressure. The 10-year Treasury yield remains above 5%, making high-growth tech stocks less attractive.

What's next

Investors will be watching Nvidia's quarterly results on Tuesday for clues about AI demand. A strong report could steady the sector, while weak guidance could extend the losses.

Broadcom is expected to report its own quarterly results in December, which will show whether its AI business is holding up amid the industry turmoil.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.