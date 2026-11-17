SYDNEY — Shares of Nickel Industries Ltd fell more than 6% on Tuesday, sliding to their lowest level of the session as a selloff in battery metals hit the Indonesia-focused nickel producer.

Nickel Industries shares fell 4 cents, or 6.30%, to A$0.595 in Tuesday trade, matching the day's low. They traded as high as A$0.625 earlier in the session.

Trading was heavy, with more than 4.8 million shares changing hands. The company has a market value of about A$2.6 billion.

Battery metals selloff

The decline came as battery metals fell sharply overnight. A U.S.-listed fund tracking nickel stocks fell 4.1%, while a fund tracking lithium stocks dropped 3.3%.

ASX miners followed those losses on Tuesday. The materials sector fell 2.7% in morning trade, leading a broad decline that pushed all 11 sectors of the S&P/ASX 200 lower.

The selloff in commodities was driven by weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data, global worries about growth and a retreat from riskier assets.

Reversal after strong week

Tuesday's fall reversed part of a strong run for the stock. Nickel Industries was one of the top gainers on the ASX 200 last week, rising about 9.3% to around A$0.65.

But the shares have now given back those gains, sliding in recent sessions as the commodities selloff deepened.

About the company

Nickel Industries produces nickel in Indonesia, the world's largest nickel producer. The company has interests in several processing plants in the Indonesian Morowali Industrial Park and is building high-pressure acid leach operations.

Nickel is used in stainless steel and in batteries for electric vehicles. Demand from the battery sector has been a key driver of long-term growth expectations for the metal.

The global nickel market has struggled in recent years. A surge in supply from Indonesia has kept prices low and forced many higher-cost producers elsewhere, including in Australia, to close or suspend operations.

A tough year

Nickel Industries shares are down about 18% over the past year, according to market data. That reflects weak nickel prices and investor caution about the outlook for battery metals.

Indonesian government policy also affects the company. Indonesia has used export bans and other measures to build up its domestic processing industry, and changes to mining quotas can affect supply and prices.

What's next

Investors will be watching nickel prices, Indonesian government policy on mining quotas and demand trends for electric vehicle batteries.

Any improvement in China's economic outlook could help support nickel and other metals. For now, the stock remains at the mercy of a broad commodity selloff that has pushed Australian miners sharply lower.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.