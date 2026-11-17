SYDNEY — Shares of Capstone Copper Corp fell more than 6% on Tuesday, dropping below A$10 as falling copper prices and a recent cut to production guidance kept pressure on the miner.

Capstone's ASX-listed shares fell 67 cents, or 6.42%, to A$9.77 in Tuesday trade. They traded between A$9.74 and A$10.04.

About 1.36 million shares changed hands. The company's ASX-listed market value is about A$2 billion.

Copper slide deepens

The fall came as ASX copper miners followed overnight losses in their U.S.-listed peers. A U.S. fund tracking copper miners fell 5.4% overnight, while copper prices dropped 1.2% to US$6.06 a pound.

Copper fell to an almost four-month low on the London Metal Exchange on Monday. Weaker-than-expected economic data from China, the world's largest consumer of the metal, weighed on prices.

Investors have also grown more cautious about copper demand tied to the artificial intelligence boom. Copper is used heavily in data centers and power grids, and worries about AI spending have hit the metal's outlook.

Guidance cut

Capstone has been under pressure since late last week. On Friday, the company cut the bottom of its 2026 copper production guidance to 195,000 tonnes from 200,000 tonnes, citing a delayed restart at its Pinto Valley mine in Arizona.

The shares fell 4.8% on Friday after the announcement and lost more ground on Monday as copper prices weakened.

The company closed at A$11.07 on Friday. Tuesday's price means the stock has fallen about 12% in three trading sessions.

About the company

Capstone Copper is a Canadian copper producer with mines in the United States, Chile and Mexico. Its main operations include Pinto Valley in Arizona, Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde in Chile, and Cozamin in Mexico.

The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing on the ASX, giving Australian investors access to a pure copper producer.

Down sharply over the year

Capstone shares are down about 27% over the past year, according to market data. That's a sharp contrast with strong gains for copper earlier this year, when prices rallied on supply problems and expectations of rising demand from electrification and data centers.

What's next

Investors will be watching for updates on the restart at Pinto Valley, which will affect whether Capstone can meet its revised production guidance.

Copper prices, and the outlook for Chinese demand, are also key. Any recovery in the metal could help lift the stock, while further weakness could add to its losses.

The broader mining sector remains under pressure, with the ASX materials index down sharply in recent sessions.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.