SYDNEY — Australian businesses heading into 2027 face a search landscape that looks very different from just two years ago. Google has made AI-generated answers a standard part of its results, and millions of Australians now ask chatbots for recommendations they once typed into a search bar.

That shift has reshaped the country's search engine optimisation industry. Agencies that once sold rankings on a list of blue links now also promise visibility inside Google's AI Overviews, its conversational AI Mode, and tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. The practice has acquired new labels: generative engine optimisation, or GEO, and answer engine optimisation, or AEO.

Google made its AI-first search experience the default worldwide at its I/O developer conference in May 2026, and AI Mode has passed 1 billion monthly users, according to industry analysis. In Australia, Telsyte's Australian Artificial Intelligence Study 2026 found that 58% of Australians now use AI tools. Analytics firm Semrush has projected that generative engine optimisation will overtake traditional SEO by 2028.

For business owners, that makes choosing an agency harder. Hundreds of firms across the country offer SEO services, many publish their own "best agency" rankings that place themselves first, and pricing is rarely transparent.

One independent comparison by Local Digital, which scored 232 Australian agencies, acknowledged the problem directly: "Best is subjective, and we are not claiming one agency is."

How this list was compiled

This list is not a paid ranking. It draws on publicly available information, including:

results from the 2026 APAC Search Awards, the region's leading search marketing awards, and the Global Search Awards

independent agency comparisons published during 2026

each agency's published services, office locations and, where available, pricing.

The list includes large specialist firms, multi-channel agencies and smaller regional players to reflect the range of options available to businesses of different sizes and budgets. Award claims that appear only on an agency's own website are identified as such.

1. StudioHawk (Melbourne and Sydney)

StudioHawk is among the most decorated SEO agencies in the country. Founded in 2015 and led by founder and CEO Harry Sanders, it focuses only on SEO and AI search rather than offering a broad menu of marketing services.

The agency won Best Large SEO Agency at the 2026 APAC Search Awards, held in Sydney in February. It was the firm's fourth win in the category, after 2022, 2023 and 2024. StudioHawk took home seven awards at the event, including Best SEO Campaign, Best Use of Data and Best Use of Content Marketing.

The agency is headquartered in Prahran, Melbourne, with an office at South Eveleigh in Sydney. It says it does not use lock-in contracts.

2. Rocket Agency (Sydney)

Rocket Agency was one of the biggest winners at the 2026 APAC Search Awards. It took Best Large Integrated Agency, Best Large PPC Agency and Best PPC Campaign. It also won Best SEO Agency at the 2024 APAC Search Awards.

The Sydney firm combines SEO with paid media and creative work and has launched dedicated generative AI SEO services aimed at helping brands appear in AI-powered results. Rocket is a Google Premier Partner and says it was Australia's first Bing Select Partner. Clients listed on its website include Mirvac and the RSPCA.

3. Prosperity Media (Sydney and Melbourne)

Prosperity Media pairs technical SEO and content with digital public relations, an approach designed to earn coverage and links from news sites and other authoritative publications. That kind of authority increasingly matters for AI search visibility.

The agency ranked second of 232 firms on Local Digital's 2026 agency index. Independent comparisons frequently cite it as a fit for established business-to-business firms and law firms. Its services now include generative engine optimisation alongside traditional SEO.

4. SIXGUN (Melbourne)

SIXGUN, based in Richmond, Melbourne, offers SEO alongside paid media, social, analytics and conversion work. It has built out a dedicated AI SEO service that it describes as optimising businesses to be found, understood and cited by tools such as Google's AI Overviews, AI Mode, ChatGPT and Gemini.

The firm received silver for Best Small SEO Agency at the 2026 APAC Search Awards and ranked fifth on Local Digital's 2026 index. Its enquiry form indicates monthly budgets starting at A$1,000 to A$2,000.

5. Bloom Digital (Perth)

Bloom Digital, a web design, SEO and marketing agency in Subiaco, Perth, has become one of Western Australia's most recognised smaller players. The agency says it won Best Small SEO Agency at both the 2025 and 2026 APAC Search Awards. That makes it a strong option for businesses that want award-winning SEO from a team of 25 or fewer staff.

6. Clearwater Agency (Melbourne)

Clearwater Agency combines SEO with paid media and website work and is often cited as a leading multi-channel option for retail, e-commerce and business-to-business brands.

The agency won Best Use of Search – Third Sector/Not-for-Profit at the 2026 APAC Search Awards, after category wins at the 2025 Global Search Awards. Independent comparisons list its minimum engagement at about A$5,000 a month, which positions it toward mid-sized and larger clients.

7. Gorilla 360 (Newcastle)

Gorilla 360 topped Local Digital's 2026 index of 232 Australian SEO agencies with a score of 73.2 out of 100. Headquartered in Newcastle, New South Wales, it runs a national operation with offices in several cities. Comparison guides frequently recommend it for businesses that want a large team outside the traditional Sydney-Melbourne hubs.

8. Safari Digital (Sydney)

Safari Digital is one of Sydney's best-known SEO-only specialists. The agency bills every account month to month, which appeals to small businesses wary of long contracts.

For smaller clients, it says it follows a strict 80/20 approach: targeting high-intent searches with less competition, building strong pages for them and earning a small number of quality links, rather than chasing broad terms dominated by large competitors.

9. Red Search (Sydney)

Red Search, based in North Strathfield, describes itself as a senior-led SEO and AI search agency, meaning clients deal directly with experienced strategists rather than junior account managers. The firm is frequently named among the country's leading content-led SEO and answer engine optimisation providers.

It is also more transparent on pricing than many rivals. It says SEO engagements typically start at A$2,000 a month, with no locked-in long-term contracts.

10. Supple Digital (Melbourne, Sydney and Perth)

Supple Digital offers SEO, pay-per-click advertising, content, web design and social media from offices in three capital cities. Independent comparisons consistently recommend it for small and medium-sized businesses that want a national agency with several service lines under one roof.

11. Online Marketing Gurus (Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane)

Online Marketing Gurus is one of the larger full-service digital agencies in the country, with offices on the east coast. It offers SEO alongside pay-per-click advertising, social media and web development. Comparison guides frequently recommend it for larger, multi-channel campaigns that need data-driven performance reporting.

12. First Page (Melbourne and Sydney)

First Page is a large Australian agency offering SEO, AI SEO, Google Ads, paid social and conversion rate optimisation. It is regularly recommended for national and enterprise-level campaigns, particularly for businesses that want search, advertising and website optimisation coordinated by a single provider.

13. Digital Nomads HQ (Sunshine Coast)

Digital Nomads HQ, based in Mooloolaba on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, has positioned itself as a research-driven agency for small and medium-sized businesses. In 2026 it published what it described as Australia's first stratified study of Google AI Overviews. The study analysed 116,918 search results pages across 18 industries and six Australian cities.

The agency offers SEO, Google Ads, social media and web design. Comparisons recommend it for businesses outside the capital cities.

14. Digital Hitmen (Perth)

Digital Hitmen won Best Use of AI in Content at the 2026 APAC Search Awards, a category that reflects the industry's growing focus on artificial intelligence. The Perth agency also says it won two 2025 Search Engine Land Awards, including Best Overall SEO Initiative for small business. It was a finalist for Best Small SEO Agency at the 2026 APAC Search Awards.

15. AIIMS Group (Sydney)

AIIMS Group, established in 2010, says it has more than 80 in-house specialists covering technical SEO, content, local SEO, link building, e-commerce SEO and generative engine optimisation. According to the agency, it received silver for Best Global Large Integrated Search Agency at the 2026 Global Search Awards and won four Web Excellence Awards this year.

16. Excite Media (Brisbane)

Excite Media is widely regarded as one of Brisbane's leading SEO firms. It scored 70.1 on Local Digital's 2026 index, placing it sixth nationally. It has also been named among Australia's leading providers of answer engine optimisation, the practice of structuring content so AI tools can pull direct answers from it.

17. Optimising (Sydney)

Optimising has made AI search research a central part of its offering. In July 2026, it published an analysis of Australian AI adoption, drawing on Telsyte data, which argued that generative engine optimisation must be tailored to each AI platform rather than treated as one-size-fits-all. The agency ranked eighth on Local Digital's 2026 index.

18. Webprofits (Sydney)

Webprofits offers SEO and answer engine optimisation alongside paid channels. Independent comparisons focused on business-to-business marketing recommend it for software companies and growth-stage firms that want organic search and paid acquisition run together.

19. Dilate (Perth)

Dilate is frequently named among Western Australia's leading SEO agencies and appears regularly in independent comparisons of Perth providers. It offers businesses in the west a locally based alternative to the large east coast firms.

20. Boylen (Adelaide)

Boylen is consistently cited as one of South Australia's leading SEO and digital agencies. For Adelaide businesses that want a local partner rather than an interstate firm, it is one of the most frequently recommended options.

Other agencies to watch

Several other firms earned recognition in 2026 or feature prominently in independent comparisons. They include:

Melbourne's Impressive Digital

Sydney's Whitehat and Yoghurt Digital

BAMBRICK, Click Click Media and Local Digital, each of which placed in the top 10 of Local Digital's index

Webomaze and Digital Marketing Tribe, which publish entry-level pricing aimed at small businesses.

What SEO costs in Australia

Pricing varies widely, and many agencies do not publish rates. Based on figures released by agencies in 2026:

Melbourne's Webomaze lists a minimum engagement of A$700 a month.

Digital Marketing Tribe advertised a A$1,200 monthly starter plan, plus GST.

Red Search says engagements typically start at A$2,000 a month.

Larger multi-channel agencies may require A$5,000 or more each month.

Industry observers say most meaningful SEO programs for competitive industries cost several thousand dollars a month, and that results usually take three to six months to appear.

How to choose the right agency

Experts advise businesses to look beyond marketing claims when selecting an SEO partner. Key steps include:

Verify awards. Major programs such as the APAC Search Awards, Australian Search Awards and Global Search Awards publish their winners. Check the category, the year, and whether the agency won or was only a finalist.

Major programs such as the APAC Search Awards, Australian Search Awards and Global Search Awards publish their winners. Check the category, the year, and whether the agency won or was only a finalist. Ask about AI search. With AI-generated answers appearing at the top of a growing share of Google results, ask agencies how they measure and improve visibility in AI Overviews and chatbots, not just traditional rankings.

With AI-generated answers appearing at the top of a growing share of Google results, ask agencies how they measure and improve visibility in AI Overviews and chatbots, not just traditional rankings. Check contract terms. A growing number of agencies, including StudioHawk, Safari Digital and Red Search, offer month-to-month or no-lock-in arrangements.

A growing number of agencies, including StudioHawk, Safari Digital and Red Search, offer month-to-month or no-lock-in arrangements. Request case studies. Reputable agencies should be able to show measurable results for businesses similar in size and industry.

Reputable agencies should be able to show measurable results for businesses similar in size and industry. Clarify who does the work. Some firms assign senior strategists directly, while others route clients through account managers.

Some firms assign senior strategists directly, while others route clients through account managers. Do not neglect local search. For many queries, Google still shows a local map pack alongside or above AI results. A complete Google Business Profile, regular reviews and clear service pages remain among the cheapest and most effective improvements.

Looking ahead to 2027

The rise of AI search is widely expected to accelerate consolidation and specialisation in Australia's SEO industry next year. Agencies are rapidly rebranding services around GEO and AEO, publishing their own research into AI citations and building tools to track how often brands appear in AI-generated answers.

Traditional SEO fundamentals have not disappeared. Technical site health, high-quality content and authoritative backlinks remain the foundation that AI systems draw on when choosing which sources to cite. But how success is measured is changing, from clicks and rankings toward mentions, citations and brand visibility across a growing number of platforms.

For Australian businesses, that means the best SEO company in 2027 may be the one that can prove results both on Google's traditional results page and inside the AI answers that increasingly appear above it.