NEW BRUNSWICK - business community is a mix of small shops in Fredericton, established companies in Moncton and Saint John's port and industrial economy. For many of them, showing up in local search results decides whether the phone rings. Choosing a search engine optimization (SEO) partner within the province can help, because local agencies know the market, including the need to reach customers in both English and French.

There is no official ranking of SEO agencies in the province. The list below is a curated selection from published directories, using each agency's listed services, location, size and reputation signals. Check each firm's current work and references before you sign a contract.

1. Infigic Technologies (Fredericton)

Infigic Technologies is based in Fredericton, with a team of two to nine people and listed fees starting at $1,000 or more. It offers SEO, e-commerce development and web design, and focuses on optimizing online stores for higher rankings and product sales.

Reviewers on Clutch praised its communication and scheduling, its dedication to acting as a partner, and its quick fixes when problems came up. That makes it a natural fit for online retailers that want search work and store development handled by one team.

2. CAYK Marketing Inc. (Moncton)

CAYK Marketing is a Moncton agency with a team of 10 to 49 people. It combines creative design with SEO, brand development, advertising, content marketing, graphic design, social media marketing and marketing strategy, with listed fees starting at $1,000 or more.

Its size and breadth suit businesses that want SEO inside a wider marketing plan, rather than as a standalone service. Clutch reviewers described its staff as on time, accessible and knowledgeable, and said the team responded promptly to concerns and made changes when needed.

3. The DSS (Saint Stephen)

The DSS is a small, flexible company in Saint Stephen offering SEO, web design and graphic design. It lists itself as a freelancer-sized operation and gives pricing by quote.

For a new or very small business, a smaller shop can be easier to reach and cheaper to hire. One Google reviewer, a small business owner, said DSS helped build their website at reasonable rates and answered questions quickly. The trade-off is capacity: a one-person or very small team may not suit large or fast-moving campaigns.

4. Raven Performance (Fredericton)

Raven Performance describes itself as a performance marketing agency that handles strategy, implementation and monitoring for businesses of all sizes. It operates in New Brunswick and Ontario, and says its leadership has more than 20 years of industry experience. The company is a member of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce and lists a Westmorland Street office.

Raven is a broader marketing firm than a pure SEO shop, which may suit companies wanting search work tied to paid advertising and measurable results. Its directory profile on helloDarwin showed no client reviews yet, so ask the agency directly for references.

5. Eagle Digital Media Inc. (Saint John)

Eagle Digital Media is a Saint John company offering web design, SEO and web hosting. It holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, is a BBB-accredited business, and lists Canada as its service area.

Saint John has fewer SEO listings than Fredericton, so Eagle gives businesses in southern New Brunswick a local option, with web design and hosting alongside SEO. The BBB rating reflects how the company handles customer complaints, not the quality of its SEO results, so treat it as a trust signal rather than proof of performance.

Also worth a look

Blue Crocus Solutions, a growing Fredericton agency, focuses on website design, optimization and SEO for home service businesses. Contractors such as plumbers and electricians may find that a niche specialist understands their customers better than a generalist.

How to choose

A few checks will help you narrow the list.

Match the agency to your goal. E-commerce stores, home-service firms and professional practices need different tactics. Ask each agency for examples from your sector.

Ask about local SEO. For many New Brunswick businesses, most customers come from a few towns. Agencies should be able to explain how they handle your Google Business Profile, local listings and reviews, and whether they can serve customers in French as well as English.

Compare costs carefully. Published fee ranges for Canadian SEO firms run from about $1,000 a month to $50,000 or more, depending on business size, website scale and the work involved. Several New Brunswick agencies list entry pricing at the low end, but scope matters more than price. Get proposals in writing.

Ask for evidence. Request case studies, client references and a clear reporting schedule. Be wary of promises of guaranteed first-page rankings, which no honest agency can make.

Check funding. Some directories note that grants may help cover digital marketing costs for small businesses. Ask your agency or a local business support office about current programs.

The bottom line

New Brunswick has a modest but capable SEO scene, with firms spread from Fredericton to Moncton, Saint John and the border town of Saint Stephen. For online stores, Infigic stands out; for integrated marketing, CAYK is a strong candidate; and smaller businesses may prefer the leaner options. Whichever you choose, treat the first conversation as an interview and look for clear communication, realistic timelines and a plan tied to your own goals.