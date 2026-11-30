WASHINGTON — Iran used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service in attacks on U.S. forces early in the war, according to a Washington Post report. The report raises fresh questions about how commercial technology is being used on modern battlefields.

Iran used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on US forces after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, the Washington Post said in a report on Saturday, citing sources.

The report said the network gave Iran a way to keep communicating after its regular systems were hit. A classified US Central Command report reportedly submitted to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth found that Iran relied on Starlink for command-and-control communications and drone guidance after US strikes degraded Tehran's conventional networks.

The use came at the very start of the conflict. According to The Washington Post, Iran used Starlink during the opening days of the war, specifically the first week of March. Four other sources confirmed Tehran used Starlink for its campaign.

Musk 'Enraged'

The SpaceX chief reacted angrily. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorized uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran's efforts against US forces, the report said, citing two people familiar with internal company discussions.

The fallout reportedly reached SpaceX's leadership. By the end of the week, at least two SpaceX executives had been dismissed, according to a person familiar with the matter.

SpaceX also changed how some terminals work. Hours after the Kuwait attack, SpaceX required identity verification for pilots operating terminals above 160 km/h (100 mph) and notified general aviation pilots, private aircraft owners, and customers by email.

Deadly Kuwait Attack

The report comes against the backdrop of one of the war's deadliest strikes on Americans. A March 1 drone attack on a US military facility at the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait killed six American service members. However, The Washington Post could not establish whether Starlink played a role in that specific attack.

Questions About U.S. Military Use

The report also raised questions about how the U.S. military used SpaceX technology. Musk also was informed that the US military flew one-way drones on the militarized version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations, one of the people told the Post.

Musk has long said where he draws the line. He says Starlink is strictly commercial and its terms prohibit use in offensive weapon systems, and he directs militaries to Starshield instead. In an October X post, Musk wrote: "It can be used for infrastructure that is military, but it cannot be used for unequivocally offensive strikes"

Official Responses

U.S. officials gave limited responses. The Pentagon's Kingsley Wilson said she was unaware of any CENTCOM report on the issue. CENTCOM declined to comment. Newsweek reported that it emailed SpaceX and the Pentagon for comment and received no reply.

It remains unclear how Iran obtained the equipment. Starlink lacks an operating license in Iran, though Musk has acknowledged the service is active there.

A Double-Edged Tool

Starlink has played a complicated role in Iran. The Trump administration asked Musk to ensure internet access for anti-government protesters in Iran. Earlier, Biden officials asked SpaceX to disable service for Iranian-backed militias in Yemen and Lebanon, and to activate access inside Iran and Ukraine.

Analysts say the same technology can cut both ways. Political scientist Daniel Schatz said that "When Tehran shut down the internet, satellite access helped Iranians show the world." He described Starlink as "a tool of freedom in the hands of an Iranian protester and a tool of repression in the hands of the regime."

Impact On Ukraine

The new restrictions have had consequences elsewhere. Zelensky said the 161 km/h (100 mph) cap on Starshield terminals at the front line prevents Ukrainian interceptor drones from chasing fast Russian Shahed drones.

The revelations come as the U.S.-Iran conflict continues, with tensions focused on the Strait of Hormuz. They are likely to intensify scrutiny of how commercial satellite networks are controlled in wartime.