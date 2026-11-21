Egypt keeps up pressure on the overseas arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, which it has banned at home. International moves to ban the Muslim Brotherhood are continuing, particularly at European level, as part of steps that could be built upon for similar action by the capitals of European Union member states.

It began in the United States, after Washington designated branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as "terrorist organisations" under an official strategy unveiled by the White House earlier this year.

According to reports the US decision will be used as a political and legal reference point within European institutions, not as a model to be copied to the letter, but as an incentive to go further in containing the Brotherhood issue.

As part of international moves in this context, Egypt, by a decision of the Cairo Criminal Court (first instance), Second Criminal Circuit, Badr, has added 35 entities and 36 individuals to its lists of terrorist entities and terrorists for a period of five years legal force Egypt only action.

The decision comes in Supreme State Security case No. 11108 of 2026. The listed entities include a number of Islamic institutions, leagues, associations and councils in European countries, among them the Council of European Muslims in its various branches, Musulmans de France, the Muslim Association of Britain, the Muslim League of Switzerland, the Islamic Community of Germany, and the Islamic leagues in Sweden and Italy, along with a number of other entities in various European countries.

The list of designated individuals contains 36 names, including Anas Osama Tawfiq al-Tikriti, Ibrahim Farouk Mohamed el-Zayat, Abdel Aziz Mohamed Abdel Aziz Ibrahim, also known as Hamza Karakmaz, Hussein Mohamed Mohamed Mohamed Halawa, and Wissam al-Bardawil.

Loyalty to the Brotherhood

According to the Egypt court, The Council of European Muslims, which is covered by the latest Egyptian decision, is regarded as one of the most prominent fronts of the Muslim Brotherhood. It also operates according to the agenda of the international organisation, exploiting the religion of Islam and Muslims within the democratic climate that characterises Europe.

Official reports issued by the French and Austrian governments have revealed the intellectual references and organisational links of the Council of European Muslims, affirming its close ties to the Brotherhood and its efforts to spread extremism behind a facade of moderation.

According to the studies, "the council's internal curriculum is based on Hassan al-Banna's 'Twenty Principles', while Yusuf al-Qaradawi is its spiritual reference, having headed its jurisprudential arm for about 20 years."

The reports point to "figures who held leadership positions in the Council of European Muslims and at the same time appeared within the circles of the Muslim Brotherhood's international organisation". They also referred to "the sensitivity surrounding the continued use of the organisational curricula drawn up by Hassan al-Banna, founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, in training members and activists."

A 2017 study, The Muslim Brotherhood in Austria, cited direct evidence of a link between the council and the Brotherhood organisation in Egypt. It was written by Lorenzo Vidino, director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, in cooperation with the University of Vienna. It was funded by Austria's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT) and the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF), and is the foundational Austrian government-commissioned study on the group. The evidence includes the career of the council's former secretary general, Ayman Ali. He moved to Europe during the Bosnian war to run a relief agency whose Bosnian branch was designated as terrorist in 2004. He returned to Egypt in 2012 to serve as a senior adviser to Mohamed Morsi.

Important character of Brotherhood influence in Europe

Meanwhile, Said Ramadan is regarded as one of the most prominent figures who helped transfer the group's activity to Europe. Even if he refuses his leadership position in the network, he founded a mosque in the city of Munich, as well as setting up the radio station "Voice of Free Egypt" in Lebanon, which he said was used to broadcast messages opposing the late President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

By way of reminder, Said Ramadan was the son-in-law and personal secretary of the Egyptian Hassan al-Banna, founder of the Muslim Brotherhood. Egypt authorities claim that all associations and organisations in Europe operate according to the Brotherhood's, including the project of the "Muslims of Europe".

In Egypt, Ramadan succeeded in presenting political Islam as a bulwark against communism, while intelligence services later classified him as a "conspiratorial and fascist" figure. To this day his family runs the Islamic Centre of Geneva, regarded as the first nucleus and historic hub of the group's expansion in Europe.

The Ramadan family in Geneva runs the Islamic Centre, with Hani Ramadan prominent among them. In April 2017, France expelled him to Switzerland, Politico reported. The French Interior Ministry said he had in the past behaved and spoken in ways that posed a serious threat to public order in France. He was arrested while attending a conference in Colmar, in eastern France, and escorted by police to the Swiss border. Ramadan said at the time that he would appeal, calling the government's statements erroneous.

The leading figure Tariq Ramadan, grandson of founder Hassan al-Banna, an influential and controversial figure whom critics link to the Brotherhood. He founded the Movement of Swiss Muslims, served as an adviser to the European Union on religious issues, and was consulted by the EU on a committee on "Islam and secularism".

A tight-knit plan

Meanwhile, the latest Egyptian decision designated entities are spread across 27 European countries, from Britain, France and Germany to the Balkans and Russia, in addition to eight Europe-wide umbrella bodies, most notably the Council of European Muslims and the European Council for Fatwa and Research.

Groups linked to the Muslim Brotherhood have built a network of relationships across nationalities, in which political marriages are intertwined with personal ties, united by shared plans and goals. According to research by George Washington University's Program on Extremism (August 1, 2017), the group's activities in Europe have spread through many institutions and centres. That research says they have received support from countries backing the group, most notably Qatar and Turkey, as well as from the Brotherhood's international organisation. Egyptian authorities accuse Qatar of using its financial and political support for the Brotherhood to spread the ideas of Hassan al-Banna, Yusuf al-Qaradawi and other leading Brotherhood figures. Qatar has repeatedly denied supporting extremist groups.

According to daily newspaper Infosperber which is published by the non-profit Swiss Foundation, reports the group, it relies on a strategy of deception, meaning it avoids admitting affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood or making anti-constitutional statements, while in its expansion it has focused on Western countries as a geographical sphere essential to protecting the organisation's interests and expanding its activities. As part of the expansion plan drawn up by the organisation's founder, Hassan al-Banna, known as the "Mastership of the World" plan, European countries, led by London, were at the forefront.

The group has sought to use non-governmental organisations in Europe, non-profit associations such as charities, mosques and other institutions, which critics say promote extremist ideas. Targeted groups reject all allegations, including the Egyptian court's ruling.

French government-commissioned report, "The Muslim Brotherhood and political Islam in France", was partly made public in May 2025. It counted 139 Muslim places of worship linked to the Brotherhood and 68 more considered close to it, across 55 departments. This has complicated and confused the picture for European governments in terms of separating the phenomenon of asylum from extremism, and the provision of 'humanitarian aid' from the performance of Islamic religious duties."