WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that he would welcome Jensen Huang's return as chief executive of Nvidia. He also cast doubt on reports that a woman with whom the ousted CEO had an affair was a Chinese spy.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before leaving for a trip to Asia, Trump said he was open to the Nvidia co-founder being reinstated.

"I would not mind. I would not mind that," Trump said. "I think he learned a big lesson."

He later added: "I think having Jensen go back, a lot of people are asking Jensen — they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn't a bad idea."

Tim Cook still in the mix

Trump also repeated that he had suggested former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a possible replacement.

"I recommended Tim Cook, who was, you know, built Apple," Trump said.

According to a Korean news report of the remarks, Trump said Huang faces two issues: a difficult family situation and his desire to sell chips to China.

Doubts on spy claims

Trump questioned whether Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed with whom Huang reportedly had an affair, was working for Chinese intelligence.

"I don't know that she's a spy at all. Nobody's proven that," Trump said. Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang.

U.S. officials have reportedly suspected her of ties to Chinese intelligence. China has denied the espionage allegations, and they have not been publicly proven.

Trump's comments do not fully match some earlier reporting on the concerns within his administration. According to The New York Times, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was so concerned about what intelligence officials had learned about Alice Huang that he drafted a classified memo on her alleged recruitment and briefed Trump on it aboard Air Force One in May.

Asked whether he would raise the alleged spying with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip, Trump said: "I might."

According to the Korean report, Trump also said national security had not been put at risk. He said the United States and China each play games with the other.

Chip sales to China

According to the Korean report, Trump also restated that the U.S. had barred Nvidia from selling its most important and advanced chips to China. But he said selling other, less advanced chips would be a good thing rather than a bad one.

He also said that in two years Nvidia's current Blackwell chips would be outdated and the company would have newer products.

Lutnick under pressure

Trump also discussed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has faced pressure over his department's handling of Megaspeed. The company has been accused of helping route advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese customers, an allegation the Justice Department is investigating.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., wrote to Lutnick on Nov. 15, accusing the Commerce Department of delaying action despite repeated national security warnings. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said four agencies had supported adding Megaspeed to a trade blacklist.

Trump said Lutnick "might have delayed it" because of the risk of "a blowup with China."

"We're having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it," Trump said. "One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blowup with China."

According to the Korean report, Trump said he was not considering replacing Lutnick.

Megaspeed told the Associated Press it takes its obligations under U.S. export control laws "extremely seriously" and is working with the U.S. government "constructively and transparently." The company has confirmed that Alice Huang has left the firm.

Growing push for Huang's return

Trump's remarks add weight to a campaign to bring Huang back to the company he co-founded in 1993 and led for 33 years.

Huang resigned as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member on Nov. 12, following reports of multiple extramarital affairs. The board named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO and launched an independent investigation.

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that Huang had discussed a return with confidants and that his allies were seeking support from the White House. An online petition calling for his reinstatement, backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has drawn more than 150,000 signatures.

Two major Nvidia investors, Altimeter and Atreides, have urged the board to consider all options.

Others have pushed back. Bessent has said Nvidia needs a dramatic shake-up and should look outside the company for its next leader.

Nvidia's board has said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised, though an FBI investigation is ongoing, according to reports.

Earnings test Tuesday

Trump's comments come a day before Nvidia reports quarterly results, its first since Huang's exit. Kress is set to speak after the report on Tuesday afternoon.

Nvidia shares fell more than 2% on Monday, extending a selloff after the company's worst week since April 2025. The turmoil has weighed on chip stocks across the market.

Separately, the Commerce Department issued an interim rule aimed at restricting Chinese companies' remote access to advanced AI chips hosted in third countries.

Asia trip

Trump is traveling first to the Philippines and then to China, where he is expected to meet Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said he "may meet with Kim Jong Un also."

According to the Korean report, Trump said a meeting with the North Korean leader would depend on Xi. He also said nuclear arms control would be discussed with the Russian and Chinese leaders, though he acknowledged it is very difficult for any country to agree to give up nuclear weapons.