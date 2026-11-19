DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United States struck an Iranian missile site on an island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, while Iran claimed three more oil tankers had hit sea mines near the waterway and declared the strait closed. The developments deepened uncertainty over one of the world's most important shipping routes.

US strikes Qeshm Island

A U.S. military official said American forces carried out precision strikes on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile site on Qeshm Island, which sits in the strait, "in self-defense."

"The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets," the official said.

An Iranian official, Ahmad Nafisi, said the attack "caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas."

The strike came as Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks. Iran claimed it had hit U.S. radar installations at a base in Bahrain, a claim U.S. Central Command called "FALSE."

Iran claims more mine strikes

Iran's navy said Tuesday that three oil tankers had struck sea mines near the strait that day alone. According to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, the third "offending" tanker caught fire after striking a mine east of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our message is clear: the Strait of Hormuz is closed," Iran's navy said.

Iran has made similar claims of ships hitting mines for weeks without offering evidence. The United States says the southern shipping lanes, close to Oman's coast, have been cleared of mines.

Separately, Britain's maritime monitoring agency reported that a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile near Hormuz, with the crew reported safe. A liquefied petroleum gas tanker was also hit by a projectile near Oman, and its crew was evacuated.

Iran says strait will 'never return' to old status

Iran has sought to restrict navigation through the strait since the start of the war, which began more than eight months ago.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker and top negotiator, told Al Jazeera last week that the Strait of Hormuz will "never return" to its pre-war status. He said Iran and Oman had reached an understanding to oversee the waterway as part of Tehran's seven-point proposal to end the conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi discussed "diplomatic options" to ease tensions, with Oman's state news agency saying they focused on safeguarding shipping.

Diplomacy continues

Qatar, which has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, said talks were continuing but warned that escalation posed an "extremely grave danger" to any deal.

"We call on all parties to exercise restraint during this period," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said.

Bypassing Hormuz

With shipping through the strait severely limited, Gulf producers are seeking other routes. Iraq has resumed oil exports through its pipeline to Turkey at an initial 120,000 barrels per day to bypass Hormuz.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis also claimed to have launched drones at pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, a key route that lets Saudi crude avoid the strait.

Why Hormuz matters

Before the war, about a fifth of the world's oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Continued attacks on ships in and near the strait have kept shipping firms and insurers wary.

Global oil prices remain roughly 40% higher than before the war, though they have eased in recent weeks.