LONDON — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is facing scrutiny over why she did not speak publicly for years about allegations against her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., after he was arrested by federal agents on a charge related to child sexual abuse material.

Critics have questioned whether the duchess ever followed up on the status of a supposed investigation after she said she first learned of the allegations years ago, according to recent reports.

What Meghan has said

Meghan has said she was told the allegations were being handled. "The letter made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," she said in a statement to People magazine.

She said the allegations played a role in her decision to keep her father away from her family. She said any distance from her father and her choice not to let him have contact with her children was to protect them.

Her account of the timeline has shifted slightly. In her statement, Meghan initially said the earlier letter had been sent to police in 2018, though she has also said she received a copy of the letter in 2019.

She has also explained why she stayed quiet. According to the Sun on Sunday, Meghan was advised that speaking publicly could jeopardize any potential legal case.

Police didn't share the letter

London's Metropolitan Police have acknowledged a gap in how the allegations were handled. Police said they received a letter containing allegations about Thomas Markle in 2019 but did not tell other law enforcement agencies.

The matter prompted a voluntary referral to a police watchdog after authorities acknowledged that earlier allegations had not been forwarded to the appropriate investigators.

The BBC reported that the 2019 letter to the Met was written by Thomas Markle's first wife, Roslyn Loveless.

The charge

Thomas Markle was arrested Friday in Florida on federal charges related to child sexual abuse material. The 82-year-old appeared in a Tampa court and did not enter a plea, and authorities in the Philippines say they also plan to file charges.

He has denied wrongdoing. "It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick," he told the Daily Mail in October.

Family members are divided. Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, dismissed the allegations, while her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was reported to have submitted a sworn statement to police.

What's next

Thomas Markle has not been convicted of any crime, and the charge against him is an allegation. The case will proceed in federal court, while questions over how British police handled the earlier letter are expected to be examined by the watchdog.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had not responded to the latest criticism.