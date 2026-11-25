BEIJING — China's Communist Party has placed Shanghai party chief Chen Jining under investigation, state media reported Tuesday. He is among the most senior officials yet to be caught up in President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Tuesday.

He is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws, the statement said. The brief announcement provided no further details.

A rare fall at the top

The case is unusual even by the standards of Xi's long campaign. Chen is the first Shanghai party chief to be investigated in two decades. He is the fourth member of the ruling party's elite decision-making body to be placed under investigation during its current term, which began in 2022, something that has not happened in decades.

Other Politburo members purged include Gen. Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, both senior members of the Central Military Commission, which oversees the armed forces, and Ma Xingrui, a provincial party secretary.

The last Shanghai party chief to face investigation was Chen Liangyu, who was removed in 2006 in a scandal over the misuse of the city's pension funds.

A stepping stone to the top

The Shanghai post is one of the most powerful in the Chinese system. It has traditionally been viewed as a stepping stone to China's top leadership. The country's current premier, Li Qiang, previously held the position.

Chen had been seen as a rising figure. He was widely expected to be promoted at the next party congress. The 21st Party Congress is due in 2027.

Background

Chen built his career in academia and government. He has served as Shanghai party secretary since 2022. He previously held senior positions in Beijing's municipal government and headed the Ministry of Environmental Protection. An environmental scientist by training, he was born in 1964 and earlier served as president of Tsinghua University.

He had a high international profile. Earlier this year, Chen met then-British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Jan. 31.

Analyst: 'No limits'

Analysts said the case shows the campaign is reaching new heights. "The takedown again shows that Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has no limits," Mingda Qiu, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group, said in an emailed statement.

Xi has pursued an anti-corruption campaign for more than a decade, carrying out purges on a scale not seen since Mao Zedong's rule. Supporters say the campaign has cleaned up a party long plagued by graft. Critics say it has also been used to remove political rivals and tighten Xi's control.

What comes next

Investigations by the discipline commission typically lead to expulsion from the party and referral to prosecutors, although timelines vary. Beijing has not said who will lead Shanghai, China's financial capital and largest city, while Chen is under investigation.