WASHINGTON — Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was not discussed during President Donald Trump's latest talks with China, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday. He also signaled that U.S. policy allowing the sale of Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence chips to China will stay in place.

Asked on CNBC's "Squawk Box" whether Huang had come up in the talks, Bessent answered simply, "No," without elaborating.

Huang, a close ally of Trump, resigned as Nvidia's chief executive on Nov. 12. His resignation came amid a board investigation tied to media reports about his relationship with a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed, whom news reports said U.S. intelligence suspected of spying for China. Huang has acknowledged the relationship and apologized, and said he would cooperate fully with investigators.

H200 policy unchanged

Bessent said the administration had already agreed that the H200 is the most advanced chip that can be sold to Chinese buyers, and that the arrangement continues as planned.

When CNBC's Sara Eisen noted that Nvidia has said it stopped selling H200s to China, Bessent said: "I wouldn't anticipate any change in the policy."

Nvidia said earlier this week that it had halted H200 sales to China amid growing scrutiny in Washington over the flow of advanced American chips to the country.

Trump-Xi summit

Bessent's comments followed Trump's return from a tour of Asia. In Shenzhen, China, Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It was the first time the leaders of the three countries had met without counterparts from other nations. But the summit appeared to produce few concrete results on pressing global issues, including the wars in Ukraine and Iran and the race to develop AI.

Bessent said Trump and Xi had a "robust discussion" on trade policy and artificial intelligence.

The two leaders agreed that humans should always be involved in military decisions made by "SI" and that such systems should not be allowed to act on their own in major military actions, Bessent said. "SI" stands for "super intelligence," which CNBC described as Trump's attempted rebrand of AI.

Tight-lipped on Lutnick

Bessent was more cautious Friday when asked about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

In a CNBC appearance last week, Bessent criticized the "leakage" of U.S.-made AI chips to China. He blamed the Commerce Department for slow-walking export controls on suspected Chinese cut-outs such as Megaspeed.

At the time, Bessent said several administration leaders had long sought restrictions on Megaspeed, but that Commerce "has the pen," and that questions about its internal processes should be directed to the department.

Asked Friday whether he and Lutnick disagree over how aggressively to pursue export controls on China, Bessent declined to criticize his colleague.

"I think we're all committed to following President Trump's instructions," he said.

Bessent added that he expects the proper chip restrictions to be put in place and remote access to be curtailed. The Commerce Department recently moved to close a route China had used to get access to AI processors remotely.

Nvidia under pressure

The comments came as Nvidia shares fell for a seventh straight session. The stock was down 5.69% at $137.68 at 11:13 a.m. Eastern time Friday, hitting a new 52-week low as a global sell-off in AI and chip stocks deepened.

The company faces growing scrutiny. The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a civil probe that is examining in part whether Nvidia's disclosures misled investors, The Wall Street Journal reported. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has said his office is reviewing aspects of the scandal.

The Justice and Commerce departments are also investigating alleged export-control violations involving Megaspeed.

Congressional testimony ahead

Huang is scheduled to appear before House committees on Dec. 1, and an Nvidia lawyer is due to testify on Dec. 2, according to CNBC.

Lawmakers are expected to press for answers about how advanced U.S. chips may have reached China and what Nvidia knew about the relationships involved.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's former chief financial officer, is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement. The board has said Huang will not return.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.