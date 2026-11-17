TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan's stock market fell again on Tuesday, adding to Monday's steep losses as investors continued selling semiconductor shares ahead of Nvidia's earnings report.

The benchmark TAIEX fell 1.72% to 40,335.59 in Tuesday trading. Earlier in the session, the index had been down about 1.4%.

The drop followed a 6% plunge on Monday, the market's biggest one-day fall since July 17. The TAIEX closed Monday at around 41,041.

TSMC leads the decline

Taiwan's market is dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker. TSMC makes the advanced chips designed by Nvidia and other companies, so its shares closely track sentiment toward AI.

On Monday, TSMC fell 5.7%, while chip designer MediaTek dropped 7.9%. Those two stocks alone have a major effect on the index because of their size.

Analysts say Asia's chipmakers are closely linked to Nvidia's business. "Samsung, SK Hynix and TSMC are priced largely on Nvidia's order book and the AI capex behind it," said Inki Cho, senior financial market strategist at Exness.

Nvidia earnings ahead

Nvidia, the world's leading AI chipmaker, reports quarterly results on Tuesday after the U.S. market closes. It will be the company's first earnings report since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO last week following reports of extramarital affairs.

Huang, who was born in Taiwan, is a well-known figure on the island, and his departure has drawn close attention from Taiwanese investors.

Nvidia shares fell more than 4% on Monday. Options markets were pricing in a move of about 7.8% after the earnings release, according to a UBS trader quoted by Reuters.

U.S. chip restrictions

Also weighing on chip stocks were new U.S. restrictions aimed at limiting China's access to advanced AI chips.

The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to data centers in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia, which Chinese companies have used to access computing power.

The tighter rules could affect demand for chips made in Taiwan and add uncertainty for the global semiconductor supply chain.

Wall Street and regional selling

Taiwanese stocks followed a sharp selloff on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq composite fell 2.5% on Monday.

Other Asian markets also fell on Tuesday. South Korea's KOSPI lost about 1.2%, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped about 1.1%.

Monday's selloff hit Taiwan and South Korea the hardest, as both markets are heavily exposed to the AI chip industry. MSCI's emerging Asia equities index fell more than 3% on Monday.

Sentiment at a low

Goldman Sachs analysts said sentiment around the AI theme is "about as negative as we've seen in quite some time." But they also said stocks "can grind higher after the recent positioning reset," while preferring to be more selective.

What to watch

Nvidia's results and outlook will likely set the tone for Taiwan's market in the coming days. Strong demand signals could support TSMC and other chipmakers, while disappointing guidance could deepen the selloff.

Investors will also monitor foreign fund flows, which have a major influence on the TAIEX, as well as developments on U.S. export controls.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.