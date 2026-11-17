SEOUL — South Korean stocks fell again on Tuesday, pushing the benchmark KOSPI closer to the 5,000 level. Investors kept selling technology shares ahead of a closely watched earnings report from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.

The KOSPI was down 62.06 points, or 1.22%, at 5,038.44 as of 11:11 a.m. local time. Earlier in the session, the index had fallen about 2% shortly after the open.

The decline extended Monday's heavy losses, when the KOSPI dropped 3.6% to close at 5,100.50.

Chipmakers under pressure

Korea's market is heavily weighted toward semiconductor companies, especially Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Both are major suppliers of memory chips used in artificial intelligence systems, and their shares have been hit hard by worries about the AI trade.

On Monday, SK Hynix fell 7.9% and Samsung Electronics dropped 4.5%.

Analysts say the companies are closely tied to Nvidia's fortunes. "Samsung, SK Hynix and TSMC are priced largely on Nvidia's order book and the AI capex behind it," said Inki Cho, senior financial market strategist at online trading platform Exness. Cho said a drop in Nvidia shifts earnings expectations and triggers selling by foreign investors.

Nvidia test looms

Nvidia reports quarterly results after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, early Wednesday in Seoul. It is the company's first earnings report since co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO last week, and investors see it as a key test for AI spending.

Nvidia shares fell 4.12% on Monday to close at $156.14.

According to a UBS trader cited by Reuters, options markets were pricing in a move of about 7.8% in Nvidia shares after the results.

Investors are watching whether AI spending continues into 2027 and how the leadership change affects Nvidia's influence across the industry.

New U.S. chip curbs

Sentiment was also hit by new U.S. restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips. Washington said it would further limit shipments of advanced chips to data centers in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia, which Chinese companies have used to access computing power for training AI models.

The move added to worries about demand for AI chips and the companies that supply them.

Wall Street rout

Korean stocks followed another heavy session on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell 2% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.5%, led by chip stocks.

Goldman Sachs analysts said sentiment around the AI theme is "about as negative as we've seen in quite some time."

Rate worries

Rising expectations of higher U.S. interest rates added to the pressure. Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie Group, said there is almost no chance the Federal Reserve will turn back toward "dovishness."

The U.S. dollar was trading near its highest level since April 2025, which tends to weigh on emerging-market stocks.

A volatile year

The KOSPI has had a turbulent 2026. It surged in the first half on enthusiasm for AI-related memory chips but has since suffered several sharp setbacks. The index traded above 6,500 in late August before falling below 6,000 in mid-October.

Tuesday's level near 5,038 leaves it well below those highs.

What to watch

Investors will be watching Nvidia's results and guidance for clues on AI demand, as well as foreign investor flows into Korean stocks.

A strong report could help steady chip stocks, while weak numbers could push the KOSPI below 5,000, a symbolic level closely watched by traders.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.