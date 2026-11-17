SYDNEY — Shares of WAM Leaders Ltd fell 6.5% on Tuesday as the listed investment company traded without the right to its latest dividend and as a broad market selloff weighed on Australian stocks.

WAM Leaders shares fell 8.5 cents, or 6.49%, to A$1.225 in Tuesday trade. They traded between A$1.215 and A$1.25.

Trading volume was high, with about 1.9 million shares changing hands. The company has a market value of about A$2 billion.

Dividend explains much of the drop

Much of Tuesday's decline reflects the stock going ex-dividend.

WAM Leaders declared a fully franked interim dividend of 4.8 cents per share for the six months to June 30, 2026. Tuesday was the ex-dividend date, meaning investors who buy shares from Tuesday onward are not entitled to that payment.

A stock's price typically falls by about the value of the dividend on its ex-dividend date, because new buyers no longer receive the payout.

The last day to buy shares and receive the dividend was Monday. The record date is Wednesday, and the dividend will be paid on Nov. 30.

That means about 4.8 cents of Tuesday's 8.5-cent fall can be attributed to the dividend. The remaining decline of about 3.7 cents reflects broader market weakness.

Market rout adds pressure

The rest of the decline came as the broader market fell sharply. The S&P/ASX 200 was down about 1.5% on Tuesday morning, with all 11 sectors lower.

As a listed investment company, WAM Leaders' value depends on the performance of the shares it holds. When the broader market falls, the value of its portfolio typically falls too.

About the company

WAM Leaders is a listed investment company managed by Wilson Asset Management, the fund manager founded by Geoff Wilson. It invests mainly in large Australian companies.

The company is popular with income investors because of its regular fully franked dividends. It offers a dividend reinvestment plan with no discount, and shareholders wanting to reinvest their dividend must lodge their election by 5 p.m. AEDT on Nov. 20.

WAM Leaders raised about A$313 million earlier this year through a share placement and a share purchase plan. The placement was priced at A$1.325 per share.

Share price performance

WAM Leaders shares are down about 7.9% over the past year, according to market data, and are now trading below the price at which it raised money earlier in the year.

Listed investment companies can trade at a premium or discount to the value of their underlying investments, known as net tangible assets. That gap can widen or narrow depending on investor demand and market sentiment.

What's next

Investors will be watching the company's monthly investment update for news on how its portfolio performed during the recent market weakness, along with any change in the gap between its share price and net tangible assets.

The direction of the wider Australian market, which has fallen for several sessions in a row, is likely to remain the main influence on the stock.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.