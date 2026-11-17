Nvidia's board of directors is not considering reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, according to multiple reports Monday. That is a blow to a fast-growing campaign, backed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, to return the co-founder to the company he led for 33 years.

A person familiar with the matter told CNBC that the board is "focused on an investigation into Huang and is not in discussions to bring him back."

The Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and CBS News reported the board's position as well, citing people familiar with its thinking. According to CBS News, board members are not interested in bringing Huang back as CEO or in any other role at the chipmaker.

Nvidia had not publicly commented on the reports.

A growing campaign

The reports come as pressure builds on the board to reverse course.

Huang resigned as president, CEO and board member on Nov. 12 after reports of extramarital affairs became public. One involved Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer. U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect her of spying for China. China has denied the allegations, and they have not been publicly proven. The two are not related.

Since then, allies in Silicon Valley and Washington have argued that his exit was rushed and could hurt the United States in its artificial intelligence race with China.

An online petition calling for Huang's reinstatement has drawn more than 187,000 signatures, according to its organizers. CBS News reported that signers include more than 8,800 Nvidia employees, about one in five of the company's workers.

The petition describes itself as an "independent, volunteer campaign" that is "not affiliated with, authorized by or endorsed by Nvidia Corporation or Jensen Huang."

"For thirty-three years, Jensen poured his heart and soul into building Nvidia," the petition says. "It deserves fairness now."

Organizers argue that Huang "may have been forced out without due process and without even a few days to make his case."

Musk and Trump weigh in

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk publicly backed the effort. "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too," Musk wrote on X on Friday.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke are also among the signers, according to CBS News.

Trump added his voice on Monday. Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for Asia, Trump said he would welcome Huang's return.

"I would not mind. I would not mind that," Trump said. "I think he learned a big lesson."

Trump also questioned whether Alice Huang was a spy. "I don't know that she's a spy at all. Nobody's proven that," he said.

Comeback talks reported

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that Huang had discussed returning as CEO with confidants. It said his allies were assembling a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby the board and were seeking support from the White House.

But according to a later FT report, such endorsements were not enough to change the board's position.

Forbes noted that the reports give little indication of whether the board's stance could change, or whether pressure from Silicon Valley and the president could eventually sway directors.

Opposition within the administration

Not everyone in Washington supports a return. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a dramatic shake-up at Nvidia and urged the company to hire its next leader from outside.

Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, Bessent raised questions about whether Nvidia's chip sales in Asia evaded U.S. export controls. "We will see if Nvidia intentionally ignored the warning signs of these shell companies, many of them in Singapore," he said.

Megaspeed has been accused of helping route advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese customers, a matter the Justice Department is investigating. Megaspeed has said it takes its export control obligations seriously.

Investigation and CEO search

Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation into the national security concerns raised in news reports. The board has said it has no reason to believe the company's secrets were compromised.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO, and longtime director Harvey Jones was named the company's first board chair.

"The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption," Jones said when Huang's resignation was announced.

The board has said it will consider internal and external candidates for a permanent CEO. Reported candidates include Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas, a former Nvidia executive, though the company has called speculation about individual candidates premature.

Shares under pressure

Nvidia shares fell about 4% on Monday and are down about 27% over the past month. The stock has lost more than $500 billion in market value amid the controversy, according to CBS News.

The company reports its quarterly results on Tuesday after the U.S. market closes. It will be its first earnings report since Huang's departure, and investors will watch closely for any comment on leadership and the CEO search.

Wall Street analysts have widely viewed a Huang return as a long shot. With the board reportedly focused on its investigation rather than a reinstatement, the push to bring back Nvidia's founder appears to face steep odds.