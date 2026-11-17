TOKYO — Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday, pushing the Nikkei 225 below the 59,000 level, as a global technology selloff and weak economic data weighed on the market.

The Nikkei 225 fell 1.30% to 58,883.97 in Tuesday trading. The broader Topix index also fell, dropping more than 1% at the open.

The decline added to Monday's losses, when the Nikkei fell about 2.4% to close near 59,662, slipping below the 60,000 mark.

Japan's economy shrinks

Investor mood was hurt by data released Monday showing Japan's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter, the first contraction in a year.

The shrinking economy raised concerns about consumer spending and business investment, adding to uncertainty for Japanese companies.

Tech stocks slide

Japanese technology and chip-related stocks fell as investors followed another sharp selloff on Wall Street. The Nasdaq composite dropped 2.5% on Monday, led by chipmakers.

The selling came ahead of Nvidia's quarterly results, due after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday. Nvidia is the first major test for the AI trade since its co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO last week.

New U.S. restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips also weighed on tech shares across Asia. The rule limits shipments of advanced chips to data centers in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia.

Yen near 160

The yen was struggling near 160 per U.S. dollar, a level that has drawn intervention by Japanese authorities in the past. Traders are watching for any sign that Tokyo could step in to support the currency.

The dollar was trading near its highest level since April 2025 against a basket of currencies, boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high or raise them further.

A weak yen usually helps Japanese exporters by raising the value of their overseas earnings. But it can also push up import costs and inflation, putting pressure on households and the Bank of Japan.

Rate debate

Former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told Bloomberg that interest rates may have to rise above the neutral level if inflation worsens, pointing to price pressures linked to the war with Iran.

Higher interest rates in Japan could strengthen the yen but weigh on stock valuations.

Regional losses

The Nikkei's fall was part of a broad decline across Asia. South Korea's KOSPI fell about 1.2%, Taiwan's TAIEX lost 1.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped about 1.1%.

A volatile year

The Nikkei has hit record highs in 2026, helped by a weak yen and strong interest in Japanese chip equipment makers. But it has also suffered sharp pullbacks, including drops in late July and early August tied to the AI chip selloff and a sudden jump in the yen.

Its drop below 59,000 leaves the index well below the levels it reached earlier in the year.

What to watch

Investors will be watching Nvidia's results for clues on AI demand, as well as the yen and any comments from Japanese officials about the currency.

The Bank of Japan's next policy moves and further economic data will also be key for the direction of Japanese stocks.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.