HONG KONG — Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as technology shares slumped after the United States moved to further restrict China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.11% to 23,491.22 in Tuesday trading, slipping below the 23,500 level.

The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks major technology companies listed in Hong Kong, shed roughly 2%.

The decline reversed Monday's gain, when the Hang Seng rose about 0.5% to close at around 23,754, helped by bargain hunting after a 3.4% drop the previous week.

New U.S. chip restrictions

The main pressure came from new U.S. limits on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia.

The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to data centers in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia. Chinese companies have used those overseas facilities to access computing power for training AI models, getting around earlier export controls.

The move is a blow to Chinese tech companies building AI systems, many of which are listed in Hong Kong. It also escalates the technology race between the world's two largest economies.

Following Wall Street

Hong Kong also followed Wall Street lower. U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, with the Nasdaq dropping 2.5%, as investors grew more nervous about the AI trade.

Nvidia, the world's leading AI chipmaker, reports earnings on Tuesday after the U.S. market closes. It will be its first report since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO last week. Nvidia shares fell 4.12% on Monday.

Nvidia's board is reportedly not considering reinstating Huang, despite a campaign backed by President Donald Trump and others.

China's economy slows

Investor mood was also weighed down by weak economic data from mainland China. Figures released Monday showed China's economic activity slowed more than expected in October, including disappointing retail sales.

The data added to concerns about the strength of the world's second-largest economy and raised questions about whether Beijing will need to introduce more support measures.

Regional weakness

The selling in Hong Kong was part of a broad decline across Asia. Taiwan's TAIEX fell about 1.7%, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.3% and South Korea's KOSPI fell about 1.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was also lower.

Rate and currency pressure

A strong U.S. dollar, trading near its highest level since April 2025, added to pressure on Asian stocks. Markets see a slim chance of a larger-than-usual interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month, following hawkish remarks from Fed officials.

Higher U.S. rates tend to draw money away from Asian markets and weigh on stock valuations.

What to watch

Investors will be watching for China's response to the new U.S. restrictions and any further measures from Washington.

Nvidia's results will also be key for tech stocks across Asia. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, this week will be closely watched for any signals on U.S.-China trade relations.

President Donald Trump is traveling to China for the summit, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.