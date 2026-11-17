MUMBAI, India — Indian stocks rose on Monday, bucking a sharp selloff across much of Asia, as gains in banking and consumer goods shares lifted the benchmark indexes.

The BSE Sensex rose 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to close at 82,104.79. The broader NSE Nifty 50 gained 146.8 points, or about 0.6%, to settle at 25,291.1.

The gains stood in contrast to heavy losses elsewhere in Asia, where technology-heavy markets in Taiwan and South Korea plunged on worries about the artificial intelligence trade.

Consumer and bank stocks lead

Financial services and fast-moving consumer goods, or FMCG, stocks drove Monday's rally.

ITC led the Sensex gainers with a rise of 3.44%. Nestle India climbed 2.36%, and telecom company Bharti Airtel rose 1.90%.

Bank shares also contributed, helping lift the index after recent weakness.

However, selling in auto, metal and pharmaceutical stocks limited the gains.

Broader market struggles

While the main indexes rose, smaller companies struggled. The Nifty MidCap 100 fell 0.51%, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 dropped 1.10%.

The gap between the headline indexes and the broader market suggests investors favored large, stable companies over riskier smaller stocks.

Why India held up

India's market is less exposed to the AI chip industry than markets such as Taiwan and South Korea, which are dominated by semiconductor makers. That helped Indian stocks avoid the worst of the global tech selloff.

Investors have also turned to defensive sectors such as consumer goods, whose earnings tend to hold up regardless of economic swings.

Asia's rough day

Elsewhere in Asia on Monday, Taiwan's benchmark index plunged 6%, its biggest fall since July, and South Korea's KOSPI dropped 3.6%. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell about 2.4% after data showed Japan's economy contracted in the third quarter.

Asian markets fell again early Tuesday, with the KOSPI, TAIEX, Nikkei and Hang Seng all trading lower, following another heavy session on Wall Street.

Tuesday outlook

Indian markets may face pressure when trading opens on Tuesday, given the weakness across Asia and on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq fell 2.5% on Monday.

Investors will watch the U.S. dollar, which is trading near its highest level since April 2025. A strong dollar can lead to outflows from emerging markets such as India.

Oil prices are also important for India, one of the world's largest oil importers. U.S. crude was trading around $85 a barrel, down sharply from recent levels, which could ease some pressure on India's import bill.

Budget preparations

In domestic news, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun pre-budget consultations with leading economists ahead of the Union Budget for 2027. Investors will be watching for signs of the government's spending and tax plans.

What to watch

Nvidia's quarterly results, due Tuesday in the U.S., could affect global market sentiment. Indian investors will also track foreign fund flows and the direction of the rupee.

The Sensex is up about 11% over the past month but remains slightly lower than a year ago, according to market data.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.