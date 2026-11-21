Shares of Advanced Micro Devices plunged nearly 10% on Friday, extending a sell-off that began after a short seller's report questioned the chipmaker's ties to China.

AMD stock was down 9.58% at $442.34 as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern time. The shares closed at $489.19 on Thursday.

The stock has now fallen about 17% in two sessions, from Wednesday's close of $530.14.

Short seller's report

On Thursday, AMD shares fell 7.72%, erasing about $67 billion in market value. The drop followed an investigation by Hunterbrook Media, an investigative publication affiliated with the investment firm Hunterbrook Capital.

Hunterbrook Capital said it held a short position in AMD, meaning it profits if the stock falls. It also disclosed that it is long a basket of comparable securities.

Hunterbrook's report alleged that Chinese server maker Inspur Information, also known as IEIT Systems, kept receiving newer AMD firmware after the U.S. Commerce Department added the company to its export blacklist, known as the Entity List, in March 2025.

AMD denies wrongdoing

AMD denied any wrongdoing, Bloomberg reported. The company has said it complies with U.S. export rules.

The claims in Hunterbrook's report have not been confirmed by regulators, and no action has been taken against AMD.

Political scrutiny grows

The report comes amid growing scrutiny of chipmakers' business in China. House China Select Committee Chairman John Moolenaar said scrutiny of chipmakers with China links will extend beyond Nvidia, according to Invezz.

Nvidia, AMD's main rival in AI chips, is facing investigations over alleged export-control violations and the resignation of its CEO.

Chip sector sell-off

AMD's losses came as semiconductor stocks plunged across the board Friday. Nvidia fell nearly 6% to a new 52-week low, while Broadcom and Micron also dropped sharply.

Investors are increasingly worried about whether huge spending on artificial intelligence will pay off, and about the risks of tighter U.S. restrictions on chip sales to China.

Strong business, shaken investors

The sell-off comes despite strong growth in AMD's business. The company's data center revenue grew 97% last quarter, as demand for its AI chips surged.

AMD briefly reached a market value of $1 trillion earlier this year. The stock was already down about 27% from that peak before Hunterbrook's report, according to Startup Fortune, after a broader chip rout.

What's next

Analysts say investors will watch closely for any response from regulators to Hunterbrook's allegations, and for further statements from AMD. Short-seller reports can lead to sharp, short-term declines, but their long-term impact often depends on whether the claims are confirmed.

Some technical analysts are watching the $439 level as the next key support for the stock.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.