Anthropic is set to price its initial public offering Wednesday evening. Shares of the artificial intelligence company are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday in one of the largest stock market debuts on record. For individual investors, the main question is how to get in.

The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI models is marketing 825 million Class A shares at $70 to $78 each, under the ticker symbol "ANT." At the top of the range, the offering would raise up to about $64.3 billion. Anthropic also plans to raise about $26 billion separately from a group of companies that includes AMD, Broadcom, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

The range values Anthropic at roughly $1.26 trillion to $1.41 trillion on a fully diluted basis. CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the deal, that the company is likely to price above that range. As of Wednesday morning, the final price had not been set.

Two ways in: the IPO price or the open market

Retail investors can buy Anthropic stock in two main ways.

1. Request shares at the IPO price. Anthropic has set aside an unusually large slice of the deal for individual investors. It expects retail allocations in the U.S. and other countries to make up as much as 20% of the offering. That compares with the 5% to 10% typical of large U.S. listings.

Anthropic's regulatory filings name six platforms that will offer IPO shares to their customers:

Charles Schwab Fidelity Robinhood SoFi E*Trade from Morgan Stanley Trade-PMR

Investors on these platforms submit a non-binding "indication of interest" saying how many shares they want. Submitting one does not guarantee any shares. Request windows at some brokers have already closed: Fidelity's deadline was 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 17, according to broker guidance. Brokers usually tell customers their allocations after the price is set and before trading begins.

Demand is heavy. The offering has reportedly been oversubscribed about six times, so many investors who asked for shares could get only a small allocation or none at all.

2. Buy after trading begins. Anyone without an allocation can buy ANT on Thursday through any brokerage account that offers Nasdaq-listed stocks. The market opens at 9:30 a.m. ET. High-profile IPOs often take longer to open, because underwriters first match buy and sell orders to set the opening price.

Use limit orders, analysts say

Financial advisers often warn that newly listed stocks can swing sharply in their first hours of trading. A market order, which buys at whatever price is available, can be filled well above the IPO price if demand surges at the open.

Many investors use limit orders instead. A limit order sets the highest price you are willing to pay, and the trade goes through only if shares are available at or below that price.

History urges caution

Market history suggests big IPOs can be volatile. One analysis of the 10 largest U.S. IPOs since 2006 found that the average stock fell 32% below its offering price at some point during its first year of trading.

Investors should also read the company's prospectus. It sets out Anthropic's finances, its heavy spending on computing infrastructure, its governance structure as a public benefit corporation and the risks the company itself has identified.

A test for the AI boom

Anthropic's debut is widely seen as a test of investor appetite for AI companies, which have poured money into data centers and chips. The listing comes during a choppy week for technology stocks, with traders watching Nvidia's earnings and the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering. Its outcome could shape the timing of other AI companies' plans to go public.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, the company discussed in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.